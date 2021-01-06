Macy’s is permanently closing these two DFW locations

Two Dallas-Fort Worth area Macy’s department stores are closing as part of a plan to shutter 125 locations by 2023, according to a statement from the company.

The stores, one a 29-year-old location in Lewisville’s Vista Ridge Mall and the other a 17-year-old store at Denton’s Golden Triangle Mall, will be holding eight to 12 week-long clearance sales ahead of the closing, spokeswoman Lauren Phillips said.

The closings are part of a plan last year to shutter 125 locations by 2023.

The company informed employees about the closure ahead of making it public, Phillips said. Those employees will be moved to other stores or offered severance, including outplacement resources.

Macy’s still operates locations across the Metroplex including at Hulen Mall, the Northeast Mall, The Parks Mall at Arlington, The Shops at Willow Bend, Galleria Mall in Dallas, and Stonebriar Centre.

“Our stores remain a vital part of our omni-channel business and play a critical role in our long-term success,” Phillips said in a statement. “We continue to review our brick-and-mortar portfolio to maximize value. Hope this helps!”