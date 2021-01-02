This Texas health system vaccinated nearly 27,000 health care workers against COVID-19

Baylor Scott & White Health has vaccinated nearly 27,000 employees and active physicians against COVID-19, according to a news release.

Baylor Scott & White Health, the largest non-profit health system in Texas, has 49,000 employees and 7,300 active physicians, the release said.

Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are distributed within hours after they are secured by the health system. The system is working to vaccinate its workers to fulfill its responsibility “to safeguard the caregivers Texans are dependent upon,” Chief Medical Officer Alejandro Arroliga said in the release.

All vaccinations currently are going to health care workers as a part of Phase 1A. The goal, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, is to ensure health care workers can continue their jobs without as much risk being infected by the virus and having to leave work.

When the vaccine becomes easier to procure, Texas will move to Phase 1B, which will allow members of high risk populations to get vaccinated against the virus.

Baylor Scott & White encourages people in high risk populations to sign up for updates on when the vaccine is available to them through its website, bswhealth.com/covidvaccine.