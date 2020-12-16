Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Business

This Fort Worth construction company is changing hands as founder, president retire

Fort Worth construction company Muckleroy & Falls is changing hands, said the now former owners.

CEO Harold Muckleroy, who founded the company 40 years ago, and President Max Falls, both in their 60s, are retiring and passing ownership to Zach Muckleroy, Ben Austin and Taylor Hale.

Harold Muckleroy and Falls said Hale, Austin and Zach Muckleroy, who have all been previously named in Fort Worth Business Press’s “Forty under Forty,” are responsible for the company’s growth over the past 10 years.

All three had served as vice presidents of the company and will have equal shares.

The general contractor company has increased revenue from approximately $12 million annually to an expected $100 million in 2020, Falls said.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Zach Muckleroy will take over as chief executive officer, while Hale will be president of the company. Austin will be chief operations officer.

Profile Image of James Hartley
James Hartley
James Hartley covers business and breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about local politics, true stories, movies and baseball. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, business, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service