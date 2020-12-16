This Fort Worth construction company is changing hands as founder, president retire

Fort Worth construction company Muckleroy & Falls is changing hands, said the now former owners.

CEO Harold Muckleroy, who founded the company 40 years ago, and President Max Falls, both in their 60s, are retiring and passing ownership to Zach Muckleroy, Ben Austin and Taylor Hale.

Harold Muckleroy and Falls said Hale, Austin and Zach Muckleroy, who have all been previously named in Fort Worth Business Press’s “Forty under Forty,” are responsible for the company’s growth over the past 10 years.

All three had served as vice presidents of the company and will have equal shares.

The general contractor company has increased revenue from approximately $12 million annually to an expected $100 million in 2020, Falls said.

Zach Muckleroy will take over as chief executive officer, while Hale will be president of the company. Austin will be chief operations officer.