Still haven’t paid your 2020 property taxes? The deadline in Tarrant County is coming up

The last day for Tarrant County residents to pay their 2020 property taxes is less than a month away.

Residents are encouraged to make payments before the Feb. 1 deadline interest and late fees, according to a county press release.

Tarrant County tax officials said residents should at least pay partial payments if they can’t pay the full amount. This way only a portion of the balance will be subject to penalties. Officials also encourage people to make payments online to avoid crowds. People can also pay by phone at 817-884-1110, which is available 24/7.

For those that want to pay in-person, there are eight locations across the county open Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Main Office at 100 E. Weatherford St.

Second Fort Worth Office at 3212 Miller Ave.

Third Fort Worth Office at 6551 Granbury Road

Arlington Office at 700 E. Abram St.

Southlake Office at 1400 Main St., Suite 110

Mansfield Office at 1100 E. Broad St.

Hurst Office at 645 E. Grapevine Highway

Lake Worth Office at 6713 Telephone Road, Room 101

People can also mail their payments to any of these locations.

For more assistance, people can call 817-884-1100. Officials warn they are experiencing a high volume of calls so people can also email the tax office at taxoffice@tarrantcounty.com. It takes up to 48 hours for a response.