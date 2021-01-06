Fort Worth

Still haven’t paid your 2020 property taxes? The deadline in Tarrant County is coming up

The last day for Tarrant County residents to pay their 2020 property taxes is less than a month away.

Residents are encouraged to make payments before the Feb. 1 deadline interest and late fees, according to a county press release.

Tarrant County tax officials said residents should at least pay partial payments if they can’t pay the full amount. This way only a portion of the balance will be subject to penalties. Officials also encourage people to make payments online to avoid crowds. People can also pay by phone at 817-884-1110, which is available 24/7.

For those that want to pay in-person, there are eight locations across the county open Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

People can also mail their payments to any of these locations.

For more assistance, people can call 817-884-1100. Officials warn they are experiencing a high volume of calls so people can also email the tax office at taxoffice@tarrantcounty.com. It takes up to 48 hours for a response.

