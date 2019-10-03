Baby ‘Jason,’ who was found in a suitcase in Arlington, is ‘doing great,’ police say

SHARE COPY LINK

Almost two weeks ago, the baby boy with no name was just hours old and crying inside of a sealed black suitcase, the placenta and umbilical cord still attached to his body. His wails, muffled by the suitcase, were loud enough that a woman heard them and called 911, possibly saving him from a tragic fate.

During a baby shower on Wednesday, however, the infant was far more comfortable, wearing a pink cap and swaddled in a blue blanket decorated with whales.

He has a name, too, albeit an unofficial one — Jason.

Arlington officers gave him the name after they recovered the boy and he was taken to Medical City Arlington. Police Chief Will Johnson tweeted on Wednesday night that “Jason is doing great physically” as he continues to receive treatment in the hospital.

He tweeted photos from the baby shower, which was hosted by Arlington officers and medical personnel from Medical City Arlington.

“I love my team,” Johnson said in the tweet.

The baby, who’s believed to have been born four to six weeks premature, was set to be under the custody of Texas Child Protective Services after representatives met with a judge last week.

Police haven’t announced an arrest in connection with the incident or if detectives have been able to identify the mother.

The baby was found inside the suitcase around 8:15 a.m. on Sept. 21 swaddled in a cheetah-print blanket, and there was a pink scarf inside the case, too. The suitcase was next to a trash compactor at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Tan Oak Lane, police said.

Police released images of the suitcase, the blanket and the scarf to the public last week in an attempt to identify the mother.

Arlington police officers and Medical City Arlington staff pose with baby “Jason,” who was found inside of a suitcase near a dumpster nearly two weeks ago. Officers gave him the unofficial name Jason, police said, and he’s been doing great. Courtesy of the Arlington Police Department

Baby “Jason” was low on oxygen when he was found, police said, and was receiving oxygen in Medical City Arlington. Last week, however, police said medical staff were going to take him off of that soon.

He was in good condition on Wednesday for the baby shower, police said.

The incident highlights the importance of Texas’ Safe Haven, or Baby Moses, law, which says parents can surrender a child under 60 days old at a hospital, fire station, free-standing emergency center or EMS station with no questions asked. They can remain anonymous, the law says, and police won’t get involved.