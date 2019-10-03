3-month-old girl from Amarillo at center of Amber Alert found ‘unharmed’

SHARE COPY LINK

A 3-month-old girl who was the focus of a statewide Amber Alert after she and the woman who was watching her went missing from Amarillo has been found unharmed, police said Thursday morning.

Amarillo officers located Jamila Franklin, the infant, and 24-year-old Aliyah Moore in the 2300 block of South Taylor Street on Thursday, police said in a Facebook post. The child was safe, police said, and the investigation into her disappearance is continuing.

Franklin was believed to be in grave or imminent danger, the Amber Alert stated before she was found.

The parents of Franklin had left her in the custody of Moore on Wednesday around 3 p.m., police said. But when they returned, police said, they were both gone.

The Amber Alert asked Texas residents to be on the lookout for Franklin or Moore, or the red Ford F-150 that belonged to a man she was believed to be traveling with.