Tarrant County reports 11 COVID deaths, 817 cases, but spread continues slight decline

Tarrant County reported 11 COVID-19 deaths and 817 new cases on Tuesday. McClatchy

Tarrant County reported 11 COVID-19 deaths and 817 new cases on Tuesday.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Colleyville woman in her 20s, an Everman man in his 30s, a Bedford man in his 40s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 40s, an Arlington woman in her 50s, a Haltom City woman in her 60s, an Arlington man and woman in their 70s, and two Fort Worth women in their 70s.

All 11 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Haltom City became the eighth Tarrant County city to report 100 or more COVID-related deaths.

The county has reported 349,614 COVID-19 cases, including 4,363 deaths and an estimated 320,806 recoveries.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Note to readers: Tarrant County does not release data on the vaccination status of recently diagnosed patients or deaths. Officials have released this type of data once in June and it showed that nearly 100% of the new cases reported at the time (from May to mid-June) were in people who were not vaccinated. Further, county officials said fewer than 200 of those new cases at the time were in previously vaccinated Tarrant residents.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 12 to 761 in the latest seven-day moving average. It’s the fewest reported since 734 on Aug. 9. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased to 16% from 17% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 19% of the 3,977 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 14.33% from 14.34% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties (divided into three regions). The rate dipped below 15% on Friday for the first time since Aug. 9 and 14.33% is the lowest rate since Aug. 8.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 84% from 83%, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by 70 to 737. The pandemic low was 360 on Sept. 20.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy remained at 98%. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 99% on Sept. 19. Ventilator use increased by 13 to 383. Patients are using 47% of the 812 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County decreased to 18.14% from 18.92% in the latest available seven-day average data. The positive test rate has been above 18% since July 23. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 67% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 59.04% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 87.48% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 80.93% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

More than 72.12% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 62.19%.

Tarrant County is offering free COVID-19 vaccines and testing at locations throughout the area.

Tarrant County Vaccinated Map shows the percent of residents receiving at least one dose of vaccine in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. Tarrant County Public Health provides the data. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Oct. 5:

Fort Worth, 1,793

Arlington, 817

Mansfield, 170

North Richland Hills, 158

Bedford, 132

Hurst, 105

Euless, 103

Haltom City, 100

Rural Tarrant County, 97

White Settlement, 94

Grapevine, 87

Keller, 76

Benbrook, 67

Azle, 63

Watauga, 55

Grand Prairie, 48

Richland Hills, 47

Crowley, 46

Saginaw, 46

Forest Hill, 35

Southlake, 35

Sansom Park, 33

Lake Worth, 24

River Oaks, 21

Colleyville, 18

Kennedale, 18

Everman, 15

Westworth Village, 9

Blue Mound, 8

Pantego, 8

Edgecliff Village, 7

Pelican Bay, 7

Unknown, 6

Burleson, 5

Lakeside, 5

Dalworthington Gardens, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area.. Open

