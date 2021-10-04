Tarrant County adds two more COVID-19 testing sites in Arlington, one in Mansfield

Jessica Leo, left, is tested for COVID-19 at a clinic set up at Bethel AME Church in Providence, R.I. last week. Tarrant County opened three more free testing sites in Arlington and Mansfield. AP

Tarrant County Public Health has opened three more free COVID-19 testing sites in Arlington and Mansfield.

The sites, which opened last week, include the Arlington ISD Arts and Athletics Center, the Mansfield ISD Performing Arts Center, and the Ben Thanh Market in Arlington.

Each of these testing sites will provide the shallow nasal swab test for all ages. Tarrant County residents are encouraged to sign up in advance through the county’s testing portal. Those with scheduled appointments are seen ahead of those who walk-up.

County officials report that two COVID testing sites that opened on Sept. 10 at the Northeast Annex and the Resource Center, have recorded 3,195 tests in their first four weekends.

“Home testing supplies in the community are still hard to find, so we are providing a quick and easy alternative with high quality testing at sites across the County,” Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said in a release. “The best way out of this pandemic is to ensure everyone has the ability to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. It continues to be the best tool to defend against the disease.”

Results will be available between 24 to 48 hours after testing and results will be sent via text or email based preference, or by calling 877-862-4647.

Three new testing locations in Tarrant County

Mansfield ISD Performing Arts Center



1110 Debbie Lane, Mansfield, TX 76063



Tuesday to Thursday 10-7 p.m.; Friday: 9-6 p.m.; Saturday: 7-4 p.m.

Arlington ISD Arts and Athletics Center



1001 E Division Street, Arlington, TX 76011



Tuesday to Thursday: 10-7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 7-4 p.m.







Ben Thanh Plaza and Central Market



1818 E Pioneer Pkwy, Ste 100, Arlington, TX 76010



Monday to Thursday: 10-7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 7-4 p.m.