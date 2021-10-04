Coronavirus

Tarrant County adds two more COVID-19 testing sites in Arlington, one in Mansfield

Jessica Leo, left, is tested for COVID-19 at a clinic set up at Bethel AME Church in Providence, R.I. last week. Tarrant County opened three more free testing sites in Arlington and Mansfield.
Jessica Leo, left, is tested for COVID-19 at a clinic set up at Bethel AME Church in Providence, R.I. last week. Tarrant County opened three more free testing sites in Arlington and Mansfield. David Goldman AP

Tarrant County Public Health has opened three more free COVID-19 testing sites in Arlington and Mansfield.

The sites, which opened last week, include the Arlington ISD Arts and Athletics Center, the Mansfield ISD Performing Arts Center, and the Ben Thanh Market in Arlington.

Each of these testing sites will provide the shallow nasal swab test for all ages. Tarrant County residents are encouraged to sign up in advance through the county’s testing portal. Those with scheduled appointments are seen ahead of those who walk-up.

County officials report that two COVID testing sites that opened on Sept. 10 at the Northeast Annex and the Resource Center, have recorded 3,195 tests in their first four weekends.

“Home testing supplies in the community are still hard to find, so we are providing a quick and easy alternative with high quality testing at sites across the County,” Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said in a release. “The best way out of this pandemic is to ensure everyone has the ability to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. It continues to be the best tool to defend against the disease.”

TX Politics newsletter

Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Results will be available between 24 to 48 hours after testing and results will be sent via text or email based preference, or by calling 877-862-4647.

Three new testing locations in Tarrant County

Mansfield ISD Performing Arts Center

1110 Debbie Lane, Mansfield, TX 76063

Tuesday to Thursday 10-7 p.m.; Friday: 9-6 p.m.; Saturday: 7-4 p.m.

Arlington ISD Arts and Athletics Center

1001 E Division Street, Arlington, TX 76011

Tuesday to Thursday: 10-7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 7-4 p.m.



Ben Thanh Plaza and Central Market

1818 E Pioneer Pkwy, Ste 100, Arlington, TX 76010

Monday to Thursday: 10-7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 7-4 p.m.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service