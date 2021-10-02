Tarrant reports 20 COVID deaths Saturday, eighth consecutive day with 10 or more deaths

Tarrant County reported 20 COVID-19 deaths and 848 new cases on Saturday.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 20s, a River Oaks man in his 40s, a Euless man in his 40s, a Haltom City woman in her 40s, a Fort Worth man in his 40s, two Fort Worth men and a woman in their 50s, a Forest Hill man in his 60s, four Fort Worth women in their 60s, a Sansom Park man in his 60s, a Mansfield man and woman in their 70s, two Fort Worth women and a man in their 70s, and an Azle woman in her 80s.

Two of the 20 did not have underlying health conditions.

The county has reported 347,384 COVID-19 cases, including 4,324 deaths and an estimated 317,291 recoveries.

The county does not release full COVID data on the weekends, including positive test rates and hospitalizations. That data is updated Monday through Friday.

Note to readers: Tarrant County Public Health does not release data on the vaccination status of recently-diagnosed patients or deaths. Officials have released this type of data once in June, and it showed that nearly 100% of the new cases reported at the time (from May to mid-June) were in people who were not vaccinated. Further, county officials said less than 200 of those new cases at the time were in previously-vaccinated Tarrant residents.