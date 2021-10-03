COVID deaths keep coming for Tarrant, with 19 more and 801 new cases on Sunday

Tarrant County reported 19 more COVID-19 deaths and 801 new cases on Sunday.

The county has reported 11 or more COVID-related deaths for each of the past nine days.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 20s, a Fort Worth woman in her 30s, a Fort Worth man in his 40s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 50s, a North Richland Hills man in his 50s, a Euless woman in her 50s, an Arlington man in his 60s, a Crowley man in his 60s, a man from rural Tarrant County in his 60s, two Fort Worth women and a man in their 60s, a Westworth Village woman in her 70s, an Arlington man and woman in their 70s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 70s, and a Mansfield man in his 80s.

Two of the 19 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The county has reported 348,185 COVID-19 cases, including 4,343 deaths and an estimated 318,922 recoveries.

The county does not release full COVID data on the weekends, including positive test rates and hospitalizations. That data is updated Monday through Friday.

Note to readers: Tarrant County Public Health does not release data on the vaccination status of recently diagnosed patients or deaths. Officials have released this type of data once in June, and it showed that nearly 100% of the new cases reported at the time (from May to mid-June) were in people who were not vaccinated. Further, county officials said fewer than 200 of those new cases at the time were in previously vaccinated Tarrant residents.