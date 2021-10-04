Tarrant reports 9 COVID deaths, 612 cases; region’s hospitalization rate dips under 15%

Tarrant County reported nine COVID-19 deaths and 612 new cases on Monday. Star-Telegram

Tarrant County reported nine COVID-19 deaths and 612 new cases on Monday.

It’s the first time in 10 days the county has reported fewer than 10 COVID-related deaths.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 40s, a Saginaw man in his 40s, a Mansfield woman in his 40s, a Fort Worth man in his 50s, a Pantego man in his 60s, a Fort Worth woman in her 60s, a woman from rural Tarrant County in her 70s, a Fort Worth man in his 70s, and a Fort Worth man older than 90.

All nine had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The county has reported 348,797 COVID-19 cases, including 4,352 deaths and an estimated 319,915 recoveries.

Note to readers: Tarrant County does not release data on the vaccination status of recently-diagnosed patients or deaths. Officials have released this type of data once in June and it showed that nearly 100% of the new cases reported at the time (from May to mid-June) were in people who were not vaccinated. Further, county officials said less than 200 of those new cases at the time were in previously-vaccinated Tarrant residents.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 57 to 773 in the latest seven-day moving average. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 17% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 20% of the 3,812 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased to 14.34% from 15.69% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties (divided into three regions). The rate dipped below 15% on Friday for the first time since Aug. 9 and 14.34% is the lowest rate since Aug. 8.

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 83% from 89%, according to county data. Available hospital beds increased by 272 to 807. The pandemic low was 360 on Sept. 20.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 98% from 97%. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 99% on Sept. 19. Ventilator use decreased by seven to 370. Patients are using 42% of the 886 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County decreased to 18.92% from 19.39% in the latest available seven-day average data. The positive test rate has been above 18% since July 23. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 66.95% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 58.96% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 87.44% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 80.90% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

More than 72.05% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 62.10%.

Tarrant County is offering free COVID-19 vaccines and testing at locations throughout the area.

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Oct. 4:

Fort Worth, 1,789

Arlington, 814

Mansfield, 170

North Richland Hills, 158

Bedford, 131

Hurst, 105

Euless, 103

Haltom City, 99

Rural Tarrant County, 97

White Settlement, 94

Grapevine, 87

Keller, 76

Benbrook, 67

Azle, 63

Watauga, 55

Grand Prairie, 48

Richland Hills, 47

Crowley, 46

Saginaw, 46

Forest Hill, 35

Southlake, 35

Sansom Park, 33

Lake Worth, 24

River Oaks, 21

Colleyville, 18

Kennedale, 18

Everman, 14

Blue Mound, 8

Pantego, 8

Westworth Village, 8

Edgecliff Village, 7

Pelican Bay, 7

Unknown, 6

Burleson, 5

Lakeside, 5

Dalworthington Gardens, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

