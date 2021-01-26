Fort Worth boy less than 1 year old among 29 latest COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County

A patient younger than 1 year old is among 29 coronavirus deaths reported by Tarrant County on Tuesday.

The county also reported 1,524 new cases.

The Fort Worth boy is the youngest COVID-19 fatality in the county. The previous youngest victim was 17 on Dec. 9. Both were patients at Cook Children’s Hospital. According to the state’s COVID database, this is the sixth COVID-related death of a person younger than 1 year old.

The county has reported 438 COVID-19 deaths in January, including 110 in the past four days.

The latest deaths also include a Fort Worth man in his 30s, an Arlington man in his 40s, a Fort Worth man in his 50s, a Westworth Village man in his 50s, a Saginaw man in his 60s, a Watauga woman in her 60s, three Fort Worth men and a woman in their 60s, a Bedford man in his 60s, two North Richland Hills men in their 60s, three Arlington men in their 60s, a Fort Worth man in his 70s, a Keller man in his 70s, a North Richland Hills man in his 70s, two Arlington women and two men in their 70s, a Watauga man in his 70s, two Arlington women in their 80s, a North Richland Hills woman in her 80s, and a Bedford woman older than 90.

One of the 29 had no underlying health conditions, two had undetermined underlying conditions and 26 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 209,849 COVID-19 cases, including 2,101 deaths and an estimated 154,975 recoveries.

Hospitalized COVID patients increased by eight to 1,295. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 26% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 32% of the 4,037 occupied beds. That’s an increase of 149 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 21.8% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. This is the rate Gov. Greg Abbott is using to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate would have to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.

About 81% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds were occupied as of Monday, according to county data. There are currently 943 available hospital beds, an increase of 82. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

Adult ICU bed occupancy dropped to 92% from 94% as of Monday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use increased by 10 to 352 as of Monday. Patients are using 44% of the 798 ventilators in the county.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County residents dropped to 22% as of Saturday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Jan. 26:

Fort Worth, 889

Arlington, 410

Mansfield, 86

North Richland Hills, 74

Bedford, 69

Keller, 49

White Settlement, 49





Grapevine, 45





Hurst, 45

Euless, 40

Azle, 35





Benbrook, 35

Haltom City, 30

Rural Tarrant County, 28

Grand Prairie, 23

Watauga, 23

Sansom Park, 22

Richland Hills, 21

Crowley, 19

Saginaw, 19

Forest Hill, 17

Lake Worth, 13

Southlake, 12

Colleyville, 6

Kennedale, 6

Unknown, 6

Pantego, 5

Westworth Village, 5

Blue Mound, 4

River Oaks, 4

Edgecliff Village, 3

Lakeside, 3

Burleson, 2

Everman, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Pelican Bay, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

