Tarrant COVID hospitalizations continue slight downward trend but deaths remain high

Tarrant County reported 24 coronavirus deaths and 1,260 cases on Monday.

The county has reported 20 or more COVID deaths in each of the past six days and seven of the past eight.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include two Arlington men and a woman in their 50s, a Fort Worth man in his 50s, a Hurst man in his 60s, a Fort Worth man in his 60s, an Arlington woman in her 60s, two North Richland Hills men in their 60s, two North Richland Hills men and a woman in their 70s, an Arlington woman in his 70s, a Fort Worth man in his 70s, a Haltom City man in his 80s, two Arlington women and a man in their 80s, a North Richland Hills woman older than 90, two Watauga women and a man older than 90, and an Arlington man and woman older than 90.

Two had undetermined underlying health conditions and 22 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 208,325 COVID-19 cases, including 2,072 deaths and an estimated 152,850 recoveries.

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 63 to 1,287 from Friday. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 27% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 33% of the 3,883 occupied beds as of Sunday. That’s a decrease of 384 occupied beds since Thursday. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased again slightly to 21.58% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. This is the rate Gov. Greg Abbott is using to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate would have to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.

About 82% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds were occupied as of Thursday, according to county data. There are currently 861 available hospital beds, an increase of 53 from Friday. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

Adult ICU bed occupancy dropped to 94% from 95% as of Sunday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by 11 to 342 as of Sunday. Patients are using 43% of the 803 ventilators in the county.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County residents dropped to 23% as of Friday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Jan. 25:

Fort Worth, 881

Arlington, 400

Mansfield, 86

North Richland Hills, 70

Bedford, 67

White Settlement, 49





Keller, 48

Grapevine, 45





Hurst, 45

Euless, 40

Azle, 35





Benbrook, 35

Haltom City, 30

Rural Tarrant County, 28

Grand Prairie, 23

Sansom Park, 22

Richland Hills, 21

Watauga, 21

Crowley, 19

Saginaw, 18

Forest Hill, 17

Lake Worth, 13

Southlake, 12

Colleyville, 6

Kennedale, 6

Unknown, 6

Pantego, 5

Blue Mound, 4

River Oaks, 4

Westworth Village, 4

Edgecliff Village, 3

Lakeside, 3

Burleson, 2

Everman, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Pelican Bay, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

