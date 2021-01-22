Tarrant County nears 2,000 COVID deaths after adding 38 Friday; Hospitalizations down

Tarrant County added 38 previously unreported coronavirus deaths and added 1,864 cases on Friday.

The county started adding previously unreported deaths to its database a week ago. The reporting delays are caused, in part, because some patients are diagnosed at one location but eventually die at another.

“When this occurs the death may not get reported to the local health department,” the Tarrant County Public Health department said in a news release.

To address the issue, Texas’ Department of State Health Services has started sharing the death certificate information with local health departments where the cause or “other conditions listed indicate COVID-19.”

Tarrant County has reported a total of 203,174 COVID-19 cases, including 1,991 deaths and an estimated 148,341 recoveries.

The latest deaths include 12 from December and 26 from January. Four of the 38 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials. The deaths include:

Arlington, 7



Woman in her 60s



Man in his 60s



Woman in her 70s



Three men in their 70s



Man in his 80s



Azle, 1



Woman in her 80s



Bedford, 1



Woman in her 80s



Benbrook, 2



Two men in their 60s



Blue Mound, 1



Man in his 70s



Crowley, 1



Man in his 80s



Edgecliff Village, 1



Man in his 60s



Euless, 1



Man in his 80s



Forest Hill, 1



Woman in her 80s



Fort Worth, 11



Four men in their 60s



Three women in their 70s



Woman in her 80s



Three men in their 80s



Hurst, 2



Woman in her 70s



Man in his 80s



Mansfield, 2



Man in his 60s



Woman older than 90



North Richland Hills, 4



Woman in her 60s



Man in his 60s



Man in his 80s



Woman older than 90



River Oaks, 1



Man in his 50s



Watauga, 1



Man in his 40s



White Settlement, 1



Man in his 80s

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 26 to 1,350. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 27% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 32% of the 4,267 occupied beds as of Thursday. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased again slightly to 22.31% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. This is the rate Gov. Greg Abbott is using to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate would have to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.

About 84% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds were occupied as of Thursday, according to county data. There are currently 808 available hospital beds, down 142 from the previous day. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

Adult ICU bed occupancy dropped to 95% from 96% as of Thursday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by four to 353 as of Thursday. Patients are using 47% of the 744 ventilators in the county.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County residents remained at 24% as of Tuesday, in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Jan. 22:

Fort Worth, 859

Arlington, 379

Mansfield, 81

Bedford, 66

North Richland Hills, 60

White Settlement, 49

Keller, 48

Grapevine, 43





Hurst, 41

Euless, 38

Azle, 35





Benbrook, 35

Rural Tarrant County, 27

Haltom City, 26

Grand Prairie, 23

Sansom Park, 22

Richland Hills, 21

Crowley, 19

Saginaw, 17

Forest Hill, 16

Watauga, 15

Lake Worth, 13

Southlake, 12

Colleyville, 6

Kennedale, 6

Unknown, 6

Pantego, 5

Blue Mound, 4

Westworth Village, 4

Edgecliff Village, 3

Lakeside, 3

River Oaks, 3

Burleson, 2

Everman, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Pelican Bay, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

