Tarrant County nears 2,000 COVID deaths after adding 38 Friday; Hospitalizations down

Tarrant County added 38 previously unreported coronavirus deaths and added 1,864 cases on Friday.

The county started adding previously unreported deaths to its database a week ago. The reporting delays are caused, in part, because some patients are diagnosed at one location but eventually die at another.

“When this occurs the death may not get reported to the local health department,” the Tarrant County Public Health department said in a news release.

To address the issue, Texas’ Department of State Health Services has started sharing the death certificate information with local health departments where the cause or “other conditions listed indicate COVID-19.”

Tarrant County has reported a total of 203,174 COVID-19 cases, including 1,991 deaths and an estimated 148,341 recoveries.

The latest deaths include 12 from December and 26 from January. Four of the 38 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials. The deaths include:

Arlington, 7

Woman in her 60s

Man in his 60s

Woman in her 70s

Three men in their 70s

Man in his 80s

Azle, 1

Woman in her 80s

Bedford, 1

Woman in her 80s

Benbrook, 2

Two men in their 60s

Blue Mound, 1

Man in his 70s

Crowley, 1

Man in his 80s

Edgecliff Village, 1

Man in his 60s

Euless, 1

Man in his 80s

Forest Hill, 1

Woman in her 80s

Fort Worth, 11

Four men in their 60s

Three women in their 70s

Woman in her 80s

Three men in their 80s

Hurst, 2

Woman in her 70s

Man in his 80s

Mansfield, 2

Man in his 60s

Woman older than 90

North Richland Hills, 4

Woman in her 60s

Man in his 60s

Man in his 80s

Woman older than 90

River Oaks, 1

Man in his 50s

Watauga, 1

Man in his 40s

White Settlement, 1

Man in his 80s

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 26 to 1,350. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 27% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 32% of the 4,267 occupied beds as of Thursday. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased again slightly to 22.31% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. This is the rate Gov. Greg Abbott is using to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate would have to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.

About 84% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds were occupied as of Thursday, according to county data. There are currently 808 available hospital beds, down 142 from the previous day. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

Adult ICU bed occupancy dropped to 95% from 96% as of Thursday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by four to 353 as of Thursday. Patients are using 47% of the 744 ventilators in the county.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County residents remained at 24% as of Tuesday, in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Jan. 22:

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths

Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Texas COVID-19 cases over time

Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases.

Flourish Studio Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County hospital capacity

Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Flourish Studio Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity

Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
