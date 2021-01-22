Coronavirus
Tarrant County nears 2,000 COVID deaths after adding 38 Friday; Hospitalizations down
Tarrant County added 38 previously unreported coronavirus deaths and added 1,864 cases on Friday.
The county started adding previously unreported deaths to its database a week ago. The reporting delays are caused, in part, because some patients are diagnosed at one location but eventually die at another.
“When this occurs the death may not get reported to the local health department,” the Tarrant County Public Health department said in a news release.
To address the issue, Texas’ Department of State Health Services has started sharing the death certificate information with local health departments where the cause or “other conditions listed indicate COVID-19.”
Tarrant County has reported a total of 203,174 COVID-19 cases, including 1,991 deaths and an estimated 148,341 recoveries.
The latest deaths include 12 from December and 26 from January. Four of the 38 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials. The deaths include:
Arlington, 7
Woman in her 60s
Man in his 60s
Woman in her 70s
Three men in their 70s
Man in his 80s
Azle, 1
Woman in her 80s
Bedford, 1
Woman in her 80s
Benbrook, 2
Two men in their 60s
Blue Mound, 1
Man in his 70s
Crowley, 1
Man in his 80s
Edgecliff Village, 1
Man in his 60s
Euless, 1
Man in his 80s
Forest Hill, 1
Woman in her 80s
Fort Worth, 11
Four men in their 60s
Three women in their 70s
Woman in her 80s
Three men in their 80s
Hurst, 2
Woman in her 70s
Man in his 80s
Mansfield, 2
Man in his 60s
Woman older than 90
North Richland Hills, 4
Woman in her 60s
Man in his 60s
Man in his 80s
Woman older than 90
River Oaks, 1
Man in his 50s
Watauga, 1
Man in his 40s
White Settlement, 1
Man in his 80s
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 26 to 1,350. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 27% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 32% of the 4,267 occupied beds as of Thursday. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients decreased again slightly to 22.31% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. This is the rate Gov. Greg Abbott is using to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate would have to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.
About 84% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds were occupied as of Thursday, according to county data. There are currently 808 available hospital beds, down 142 from the previous day. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
Adult ICU bed occupancy dropped to 95% from 96% as of Thursday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use decreased by four to 353 as of Thursday. Patients are using 47% of the 744 ventilators in the county.
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County residents remained at 24% as of Tuesday, in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Jan. 22:
- Fort Worth, 859
- Arlington, 379
- Mansfield, 81
- Bedford, 66
- North Richland Hills, 60
- White Settlement, 49
- Keller, 48
- Grapevine, 43
Hurst, 41
Euless, 38
- Azle, 35
- Benbrook, 35
Rural Tarrant County, 27
Haltom City, 26
Grand Prairie, 23
Sansom Park, 22
Richland Hills, 21
Crowley, 19
Saginaw, 17
Forest Hill, 16
Watauga, 15
Lake Worth, 13
Southlake, 12
Colleyville, 6
Kennedale, 6
Unknown, 6
Pantego, 5
Blue Mound, 4
Westworth Village, 4
Edgecliff Village, 3
Lakeside, 3
River Oaks, 3
Burleson, 2
Everman, 2
Flower Mound, 1
Pelican Bay, 1
