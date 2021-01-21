COVID deaths continue climbing in Tarrant, cases surpass 200,000; hospitalizations down

Tarrant County reported 26 coronavirus deaths and 1,789 cases on Thursday.

Details on the latest pandemic-related deaths have yet to be released by officials. The county has reported 128 COVID deaths in the past six days.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 201,310 COVID-19 cases, including 1,953 deaths and an estimated 146,049 recoveries.

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 53 to 1,376. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 27% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 33% of the 4,152 occupied beds as of Wednesday. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients make up 23.32% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. This is the rate Gov. Greg Abbott is using to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate would have to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.

About 81% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds were occupied as of Wednesday, according to county data. There are currently 950 available hospital beds, down 44 from the previous day. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

Adult ICU bed occupancy remained at 96% as of Wednesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use increased by six to 357 as of Wednesday. Patients are using 46% of the 775 ventilators in the county.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County residents remained at 24% as of Monday, in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Jan. 21:

Fort Worth, 848

Arlington, 372

Mansfield, 79

Bedford, 65

North Richland Hills, 56

Keller, 48

White Settlement, 48

Grapevine, 43





Hurst, 39

Euless, 37

Azle, 34





Benbrook, 33

Rural Tarrant County, 27

Haltom City, 26

Grand Prairie, 23

Sansom Park, 22

Richland Hills, 21

Crowley, 18

Saginaw, 17

Forest Hill, 15

Watauga, 14

Lake Worth, 13

Southlake, 12

Colleyville, 6

Kennedale, 6

Unknown, 6

Pantego, 5

Westworth Village, 4

Blue Mound, 3

Lakeside, 3

Burleson, 2

Edgecliff Village, 2

Everman, 2

River Oaks, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Pelican Bay, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

