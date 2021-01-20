Hood County reports surge in COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths in past week

Hood County has reported 13 coronavirus deaths in the past week.

The county has confirmed a total of 5,283 COVID-19 cases, including 85 deaths. There have been 1,451 new cases in January.

Health officials report that 41,252 Hood County citizens have been tested and the county is reporting a COVID hospitalization rate of 24.21% as of Monday. This is the rate Gov. Greg Abbott is using to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate would have to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.

There are currently 26 COVID hospitalizations in the county. The other active cases have been directed to self-isolate.

Granbury ISD is reporting that 12 students and two staff members currently have COVID-19. Tolar ISD has six current cases, including five students.