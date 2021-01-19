Tarrant County surpasses 1,900 COVID-19 deaths, nears 200,000 cases

Tarrant County reported 1,929 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths on Tuesday.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Sansom Park man in his 40s, a Fort Worth woman in her 50s, two Arlington men in their 60s, a Crowley woman in her 60s, two Arlington women in their 70s, a Fort Worth man in his 70s, a Hurst man in his 70s, an Arlington man in his 80s, a Bedford woman in her 80s, and a Richland Hills woman in her 80s.

One of the 12 had no underlying health conditions and one had undetermined underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 197,447 COVID-19 cases, including 1,904 deaths and an estimated 141,426 recoveries.

Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 13 to 1,474. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 30% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 35% of the 4,167 occupied beds as of Monday. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients make up 24.24% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. This is the rate Gov. Greg Abbott is using to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate would have to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.

About 84% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds were occupied as of Monday, according to county data. There are currently 776 available hospital beds. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 98% as of Monday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use remained at 359 as of Monday. Patients are using 47% of the 780 ventilators in the county.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County residents remained at 24% as of Saturday, in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Jan. 19:

Fort Worth, 834

Arlington, 358

Mansfield, 77

Bedford, 60

North Richland Hills, 55

White Settlement, 48

Keller, 47

Grapevine, 43

Hurst, 37

Euless, 35

Azle, 33





Benbrook, 33

Haltom City, 26

Rural Tarrant County, 26

Grand Prairie, 23

Sansom Park, 21

Richland Hills, 19

Crowley, 18

Saginaw, 16

Forest Hill, 15

Watauga, 14

Lake Worth, 13

Southlake, 12

Kennedale, 6

Unknown, 6

Colleyville, 5

Pantego, 4

Westworth Village, 4

Blue Mound, 3

Lakeside, 3

Burleson, 2

Edgecliff Village, 2

Everman, 2

River Oaks, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Pelican Bay, 1

