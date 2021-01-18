Tarrant County reports record 40 COVID deaths, more than 3,000 new cases on Monday

Tarrant County reported a single-day high 40 coronavirus deaths and 3,021 new cases on Monday.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include two Arlington men in their 50s, a Fort Worth woman in her 50s, a Fort Worth man in his 50s, a Southlake man in his 50s, a North Richland Hills man in his 60s, a Grand Prairie woman in her 60s, three Arlington men and two women in their 60s, two Fort Worth men and a woman in their 60s, a Mansfield woman in her 70s, four Fort Worth men and a woman in their 70s, a Benbrook man in his 70s, four Arlington men and a woman in their 70s, a Saginaw woman in her 80s, a Bedford woman in her 80s, a Fort Worth man in his 80s, an Arlington man and woman in their 80s, a Mansfield man older than 90, three Arlington women and a man older than 90, a White Settlement woman older than 90, and a North Richland Hills man and woman who were older than 90.

Two of the 40 had unknown underlying health conditions, according to officials. The 38 others had confirmed underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County has confirmed 195,518 COVID-19 cases, including 1,892 deaths and an estimated 139,890 recoveries.

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased to 1,461 from 1,488 on Friday. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 30% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 36% of the 4,022 occupied beds as of Sunday. The rate was at a pandemic high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients make up 23.7% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. This is the rate Gov. Greg Abbott is using to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate would have to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.

About 82% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds were occupied as of Sunday, according to county data. There are currently 874 available hospital beds. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 97% as of Sunday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by 10 to 359 as of Sunday. COVID patients are using 45% of the 804 ventilators in the county.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County residents was down to 24% as of Friday, in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic high 30% on Jan. 7.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Jan. 18:

Fort Worth, 832

Arlington, 353

Mansfield, 77

Bedford, 59

North Richland Hills, 55

White Settlement, 48

Keller, 47

Grapevine, 43

Hurst, 36

Euless, 35

Azle, 33





Benbrook, 33

Haltom City, 26

Rural Tarrant County, 26

Grand Prairie, 23

Sansom Park, 20

Richland Hills, 18

Crowley, 17

Saginaw, 16

Forest Hill, 15

Watauga, 14

Lake Worth, 13

Southlake, 12

Kennedale, 6

Unknown, 6

Colleyville, 5

Pantego, 4

Westworth Village, 4

Blue Mound, 3

Lakeside, 3

Burleson, 2

Edgecliff Village, 2

Everman, 2

River Oaks, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Pelican Bay, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

