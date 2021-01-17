Man in 20s among 19 coronavirus deaths in Tarrant County on Sunday

Tarrant County reported 19 coronavirus deaths and 1,611 cases on Sunday.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Euless man in his 20s, two Fort Worth men in their 60s, two Arlington men in their 60s, an Arlington man and woman in their 70s, a North Richland Hills man in his 70s, a Saginaw man in his 70s, a Pantego woman in her 80s, a White Settlement woman in her 80s, a Hurst man and woman in their 80s, a North Richland Hills man in his 80s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 80s, a Fort Worth man older than 90, a North Richland Hills man older than 90, and a Grapevine man older than 90.

Two of the 19 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has confirmed 192,497 COVID-19 cases, including 1,852 deaths and an estimated 138,284 recoveries.

The county is not updating additional COVID data such as hospitalizations, positive test rates and ventilator use on the weekend. Updated data resumes on Monday.

