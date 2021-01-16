Coronavirus

Tarrant County officials report 3,023 additional novel coronavirus cases, eight deaths

Tarrant County public health authorities on Saturday reported 3,023 additional novel coronavirus cases and eight virus deaths.

The county has reported a total of 190,886 COVID-19 cases that have included 1,833 deaths and an estimated 136,190 recoveries.

The people whose deaths the authorities reported were a woman from Bedford who was older than 90, a man and woman from Arlington who were older than 90, a man from Arlington in his 80s, a man from Fort Worth in his 80s, a man and woman from Arlington in their 70s and a man from Arlington in his 60s.

Five had underlying health conditions, two had unknown underlying conditions and one had no underlying condition.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service