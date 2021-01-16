Coronavirus
Tarrant County officials report 3,023 additional novel coronavirus cases, eight deaths
Tarrant County public health authorities on Saturday reported 3,023 additional novel coronavirus cases and eight virus deaths.
The county has reported a total of 190,886 COVID-19 cases that have included 1,833 deaths and an estimated 136,190 recoveries.
The people whose deaths the authorities reported were a woman from Bedford who was older than 90, a man and woman from Arlington who were older than 90, a man from Arlington in his 80s, a man from Fort Worth in his 80s, a man and woman from Arlington in their 70s and a man from Arlington in his 60s.
Five had underlying health conditions, two had unknown underlying conditions and one had no underlying condition.
