New Arlington council member Ruby Faye Woolridge tests positive for COVID-19

Ruby Faye Woolridge, who was elected in November to Arlington City Council District 6, is quarantining after testing positive for coronavirus.

Woolridge, in her first term serving Arlington at large, tested positive Jan. 6, Bob Ray Sanders with the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce said. She began showing symptoms Dec. 31 and will quarantine until Saturday.

Woolridge said through Sanders she is feeling better after following directions from her doctor. She urged residents through the email to get tested and vaccinated whenever possible.

Woolridge is the second Arlington elected official to share they’ve tested positive for COVID-19. Mayor Jeff Williams acknowledged he recovered from the virus on a Jan. 7 Facebook live video.