Tarrant finishes deadliest week with 36 COVID deaths, including woman in 20s, man in 30s

Tarrant county reported 36 coronavirus deaths and 1,736 cases on Sunday.

The 36 deaths are the second-highest, single-day total. The county reported 40 COVID deaths on Monday, Jan. 18. There have been 158 COVID deaths in the past seven days, not including the 38 previously unreported deaths added on Friday.

The latest deaths include an Arlington woman in her 20s, a Forest Hill man in his 30s, two Fort Worth men in their 40s, a Euless man in his 50s, a Grapevine man in his 50s, a Mansfield woman in her 60s, a Haltom City man in his 60s, a Hurst man in his 60s, an Arlington woman in her 60s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 60s, a Haltom City man in his 70s, a North Richland Hills man in his 70s, a Fort Worth woman in her 70s, an Arlington woman in her 70s, a North Richland Hills woman in her 80s, a man from rural Tarrant County in his 80s, a Bedford man in his 80s, three Fort Worth women and two men in their 80s, three Arlington men in their 80s, a Euless woman in her 80s, two Mansfield men in their 80s, a Hurst man and woman in their 80s, a Saginaw woman older than 90, a North Richland Hills man and woman older than 90, and an Arlington woman older than 90.

One of the 36 did not have any underlying health conditions, two had undetermined health conditions and 33 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has confirmed 207,065 COVID-19 cases, including 2,048 deaths and an estimated 150,635 recoveries.

County officials are no longer updating detailed COVID data on the weekends, such as hospital capacity, ventilator use and rate of positive tests. Those updates resume each Monday.