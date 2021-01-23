Tarrant County public health officials report 2,155 novel coronavirus cases, 21 deaths

Tarrant County public health authorities on Saturday reported 2,155 additional novel coronavirus cases and 21 coronavirus deaths.

The county has reported a total of 205,329 COVID-19 cases that have included 2,012 deaths and an estimated 149,827 recoveries.

The people whose deaths the authorities reported were a man from Grapevine who was older than 90, a woman from Watauga who was older than 90, a man from Fort Worth who was older than 90, a man and woman from Arlington in their 80s, a man and two women from Fort Worth in their 80s, a man from Watauga in his 80s, a man from Arlington in his 80s, a woman from Watauga in her 70s, a man and woman from Fort Worth in their 70s, a man from Arlington in his 70s, a woman from Watauga in her 70s, a woman from Mansfield in her 60s, a man from Haltom City in his 50s, a woman from River Oaks in her 50s, two men from Fort Worth in their 50s, and a woman from Fort Worth in her 30s.

Two had no underlying conditions and the others had underlying health conditions, according to the public health authorities.

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open

