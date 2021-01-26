Thousands in Tarrant County received cryptic COVID-19 vaccine emails. Here’s why.

Thousands of Tarrant County residents received a cryptic email Monday night regarding their COVID-19 vaccine status and officials are now working to fix the issue.

The email was supposed to signal the launch of the county’s new system, which allows people to check their status on the coronavirus vaccine registration list, but instead it left many confused.

The email starts with, “Dear [151] [7], Tarrant County Public Health is pleased to announce the release of some new functionality on our COVID-19 vaccination sign up site.”

Soon, those who received the email will receive a follow-up email with a registration number that they can use to check their status, said Vinny Taneja, the county’s public health director. People will see eligibility status, appointment status and check their spot in line.

While many received the faulty email, Taneja said about 15,000 received the correct correspondence with their registration number and they’ve already checked their status. He didn’t know how many emails were sent overall.

“The lookup feature works just fine,” he said. “It’s just the automated email we had a glitch with.”