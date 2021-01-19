Tarrant County to prioritize COVID-19 vaccine by hardest-hit ZIP codes

Tarrant County will prioritize vaccinating people in the 10 ZIP codes most affected by coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.

While Tarrant County itself has been the epicenter of COVID-19 in Texas over the last several weeks, health officials hope vaccinating people in these ZIP codes will reduce the outbreak, said Vinny Taneja, the county’s public health director. The ZIP codes with the highest case rates the past month are 76177, 76131, 76179, 76040, 76054, 76164, 76182, 76118, 76180 and 76060. People who are 65 or older or have an underlying health condition from these ZIP codes will jump to the front of the line, Taneja said.

As of Tuesday, 45,000 people have been vaccinated in the county with about 290,000 eligible for the vaccine. The ZIP codes with the most vaccinations have been 76126, 76132, 76109, 76129, 76107, 76092, 76304 and 76005.

Vaccine registration tracking

The county will also introduce a tracking system for people to see where they are in line. People will receive a registration number when they sign up that will allow them to track their status. Taneja said there is not a release date for this feature.

Registration errors

The vaccine has been administered on a first come, first serve basis. But many readers have told the Star-Telegram that they know of people who received an appointment even though they signed up after them.

Taneja said he trusts the system the county has in place and people may be experiencing this because they didn’t fill out the form correctly or signed up more than once.