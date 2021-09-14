Coronavirus
Tarrant hospital beds at pandemic-low; 9 COVID deaths, 1,683 new cases reported
Tarrant County reported nine COVID-19 deaths and 1,683 new cases on Tuesday.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth woman in her 30s, a Fort Worth man in his 40s, an Arlington woman in her 40s, a Fort Worth man in his 60s, an Arlington woman in her 60s, a Euless man in his 70s, a Grand Prairie man in his 70s, a Mansfield man in his 80s, and an Arlington man older than 90.
Two of the nine had no underlying health conditions, according to officials.
The county has reported 328,097 COVID-19 cases, including 4,027 deaths and an estimated 290,890 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 11 to 1,179. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 26% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 29% of the 4,105 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 22.18% from 21.79% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties (divided into three regions).
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 91% from 89%, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by 123 to 382. The previous pandemic-low was 419 on Aug. 18.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy remained at 97%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28. Ventilator use increased by one to 369. Patients are using 47% of the 785 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County decreased to 22.39% from 23.40% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 65.26% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 56.59% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 86.59% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 79.85% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
More than 70.03% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 59.18%.
Tarrant County officials are offering free COVID-19 vaccines and testing at locations throughout the area.
Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Sept. 14:
- Fort Worth, 1,648
- Arlington, 776
- Mansfield, 154
- North Richland Hills, 139
- Bedford, 126
- Hurst, 100
- White Settlement, 89
- Euless, 92
- Haltom City, 88
- Grapevine, 85
Rural Tarrant County, 83
Keller, 70
Benbrook, 64
Azle, 58
Watauga, 54
Grand Prairie, 45
Richland Hills, 41
Saginaw, 41
Crowley, 40
Southlake, 33
Forest Hill, 31
Sansom Park, 31
Lake Worth, 21
Kennedale, 17
River Oaks, 17
Colleyville, 16
Everman, 14
Westworth Village, 8
Edgecliff Village, 7
Pantego, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Pelican Bay, 6
Unknown, 6
Burleson, 5
Lakeside, 5
Dalworthington Gardens, 2
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
