Coronavirus
Tarrant County reports most new daily COVID cases since January, 8 more deaths
Tarrant County reported 1,938 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Friday.
The 1,938 new cases are the most reported in a day since more than 2,500 were reported on Jan. 28. The county reported 46 COVID-related deaths in the past seven days.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth woman in her 30s, a Euless woman in her 30s, an Arlington man in his 50s, a man from rural Tarrant County in his 60s, an Arlington man in his 70s, a Fort Worth man in his 70s, a Fort Worth woman in her 80s, and a Fort Worth woman older than 90. All eight had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
The county has reported a total of 299,555 COVID-19 cases, including 3,790 deaths and an estimated 272,594 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 49 to 1,043. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased to 22% from 23% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 24% of the 4,303 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients decreased to 19.91% from 20.56% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties (divided into three regions).
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 91% from 90%, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by 29 to 429. The pandemic-low was 419 on Aug. 18.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy remained at 96%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use increased by 19 to 328. Patients are using 43% of the 764 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County increased slightly to 20.06% from 20.03% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 63.1% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 53.8% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 85.8% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 78.8% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
More than 67.8% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 56.34%.
Tarrant County officials are offering free COVID-19 vaccines and testing at locations throughout the area.
Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Aug. 26:
- Fort Worth, 1,547
- Arlington, 736
- Mansfield, 148
- North Richland Hills, 129
- Bedford, 120
- Hurst, 96
- Euless, 85
White Settlement, 83
Haltom City, 80
Grapevine, 76
Rural Tarrant County, 76
Keller, 69
Benbrook, 62
Watauga, 52
Azle, 51
Grand Prairie, 43
Richland Hills, 39
Saginaw, 39
Crowley, 37
Southlake, 32
Forest Hill, 30
Sansom Park, 30
Lake Worth, 20
Kennedale, 16
River Oaks, 16
Colleyville, 15
Everman, 13
Westworth Village, 8
Edgecliff Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Pantego, 6
Unknown, 6
Burleson, 5
Pelican Bay, 5
Lakeside, 4
Dalworthington Gardens, 1
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
Comments