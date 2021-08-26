Tarrant County reports most COVID deaths since early April, more than 1,200 new cases

Tarrant County reported 14 COVID-19 deaths and 1,202 new cases on Thursday. McClatchy

Tarrant County reported 14 COVID-19 deaths and 1,202 new cases on Thursday.

The 14 deaths are the most reported in a single day since April 5.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include an Everman man in his 30s, a Saginaw man in his 50s, an Arlington man in his 50s, a Kennedale man in his 50s, two Fort Worth men in their 60s, a Bedford woman in her 70s, an Arlington man in his 70s, a Euless man in his 70s, two Fort Worth men in their 70s, two Fort Worth men in their 80s, and an Arlington man in his 80s.

All 14 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The county has reported a total of 297,617 COVID-19 cases, including 3,782 deaths and an estimated 271,703 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients increased by eight to 1,092. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 23% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 25% of the 4,329 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients increased to 20.56% from 20.27% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties (divided into three regions). It’s the highest rate since it was 21.46% on Jan. 25.

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 90% from 89%, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by 48 to 458. The pandemic-low was 419 on Aug. 18.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy remained at 96%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by 17 to 309. Patients are using 41% of the 759 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County decreased to 20.03% from 20.62% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 62.95% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 53.63% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 85.71% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 78.69% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

More than 67.70% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 56.17%.

Tarrant County officials are offering free COVID-19 vaccines and testing at locations throughout the area.

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Aug. 25:

Fort Worth, 1,537

Arlington, 731

Mansfield, 148

North Richland Hills, 129

Bedford, 119

Hurst, 96

Euless, 83

White Settlement, 83

Haltom City, 80

Grapevine, 76

Rural Tarrant County, 75

Keller, 69

Benbrook, 62

Watauga, 52

Azle, 51

Grand Prairie, 43

Richland Hills, 39

Saginaw, 38

Crowley, 37

Southlake, 32

Forest Hill, 30

Sansom Park, 30

Lake Worth, 20

River Oaks, 16

Colleyville, 15

Kennedale, 15

Everman, 12

Westworth Village, 8

Edgecliff Village, 7

Blue Mound, 6

Pantego, 6

Unknown, 6

Burleson, 5

Pelican Bay, 5

Lakeside, 4

Dalworthington Gardens, 1

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

