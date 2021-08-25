Coronavirus
Tarrant County reports 9 more COVID deaths, including man in 30s, 3 women in 40s
Tarrant County reported nine COVID-19 deaths and 1,263 new cases on Wednesday.
It’s the most new cases since more than 1,300 were reported on Aug. 17.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 30s, a Mansfield woman in her 40s, a Burleson woman in her 40s, an Arlington woman in her 40s, a River Oaks woman in her 60s, a Fort Worth woman in her 60s, a Hurst woman in her 70s, an Arlington man in his 80s, and a Bedford man older than 90. All nine had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
The county has reported a total of 296,415 COVID-19 cases, including 3,768 deaths and an estimated 270,851 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 106 to 1,084. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 23% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 25% of the 4,264 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased to 20.83% from 20.16% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties (divided into three regions). It’s the highest rate since it was 20.72% on Jan. 25.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 89% from 88%, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by two to 506. The pandemic-low was 419 on Wednesday.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 96% from 93%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use increased by 19 to 326. Patients are using 40% of the 814 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County decreased to 20.27% from 21.01% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 62.8% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 53.5% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 85.63% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 78.62% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
More than 67.34% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 55.95%.
Tarrant County officials are offering free COVID-19 vaccines and testing at locations throughout the area.
Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Aug. 25:
- Fort Worth, 1,537
- Arlington, 731
- Mansfield, 148
- North Richland Hills, 129
- Bedford, 119
- Hurst, 96
- Euless, 83
White Settlement, 83
Haltom City, 80
Grapevine, 76
Rural Tarrant County, 75
Keller, 69
Benbrook, 62
Watauga, 52
Azle, 51
Grand Prairie, 43
Richland Hills, 39
Saginaw, 38
Crowley, 37
Southlake, 32
Forest Hill, 30
Sansom Park, 30
Lake Worth, 20
River Oaks, 16
Colleyville, 15
Kennedale, 15
Everman, 12
Westworth Village, 8
Edgecliff Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Pantego, 6
Unknown, 6
Burleson, 5
Pelican Bay, 5
Lakeside, 4
Dalworthington Gardens, 1
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
