Tarrant County reports 654 new COVID cases, 4 deaths, including woman in her 20s
Tarrant County reported four COVID-19 deaths and 654 new cases on Tuesday.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Keller woman in her 20s, a man from rural Tarrant County in his 60s, and a Fort Worth man and woman in their 70s. All four had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
The county has reported a total of 295,152 COVID-19 cases, including 3,759 deaths and an estimated 270,072 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 89 to 978. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased to 23% from 24% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 26% of the 3,823 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased to 20.16% from 19.50% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties (divided into three regions). It’s the highest rate since it was 20.21% on Jan. 28.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 88% from 89%, according to county data. Available hospital beds increased by 44 to 508. The pandemic-low was 419 on Wednesday.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 93% from 95%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use increased by 27 to 307. Patients are using 39% of the 778 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County decreased to 21.01% from 21.82% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 62.64% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 53.31% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 85.6% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 78.6% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
More than 67.1% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 55.72%.
Tarrant County officials are offering free COVID-19 vaccines and testing at locations throughout the area.
Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Aug. 24:
- Fort Worth, 1,535
- Arlington, 729
- Mansfield, 147
- North Richland Hills, 129
- Bedford, 118
- Hurst, 95
- Euless, 83
White Settlement, 83
Haltom City, 80
Grapevine, 76
Rural Tarrant County, 75
Keller, 69
Benbrook, 62
Watauga, 52
Azle, 51
Grand Prairie, 43
Richland Hills, 39
Saginaw, 38
Crowley, 37
Southlake, 32
Forest Hill, 30
Sansom Park, 30
Lake Worth, 20
Colleyville, 15
Kennedale, 15
River Oaks, 15
Everman, 12
Westworth Village, 8
Edgecliff Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Pantego, 6
Unknown, 6
Pelican Bay, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Dalworthington Gardens, 1
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
