Tarrant COVID hospitalizations, positive test rates still rising; 2 deaths reported

Tarrant County reported 689 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Monday.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Haltom City man in his 40s and a Haltom City man in his 50s. Both had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The county has reported a total of 294,498 COVID-19 cases, including 3,755 deaths and an estimated 269,502 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 73 to 1,067. The number has been increasing steadily since June 19. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 24% from 21% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 27% of the 3,945 occupied beds. The last time the rate of occupied beds was higher was 28% on Jan. 31. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients increased to 19.50% from 17.92% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties (divided into three regions). It’s the highest rate since it was 20.21% on Jan. 28.

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 89% from 90%, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by 21 to 464. The pandemic-low was 419 on Wednesday.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 95% from 96%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by 17 to 280. Patients are using 37% of the 760 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County increased to 21.82% from 21.18% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 62.51% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 53.2% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 85.6% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 78.51% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

More than 66.9% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 55.6%.

Tarrant County officials are offering free COVID-19 vaccines and testing at locations throughout the area.

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Aug. 23:

Fort Worth, 1,534

Arlington, 729

Mansfield, 147

North Richland Hills, 129

Bedford, 118

Hurst, 95

Euless, 83

White Settlement, 83

Haltom City, 82

Grapevine, 76

Rural Tarrant County, 74

Keller, 68

Benbrook, 62

Watauga, 52

Azle, 51

Grand Prairie, 43

Richland Hills, 39

Saginaw, 38

Crowley, 37

Southlake, 32

Forest Hill, 30

Sansom Park, 29

Lake Worth, 20

Colleyville, 15

Kennedale, 15

River Oaks, 15

Everman, 12

Westworth Village, 8

Edgecliff Village, 7

Blue Mound, 6

Pantego, 6

Unknown, 6

Pelican Bay, 5

Burleson, 4

Lakeside, 4

Dalworthington Gardens, 1

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

