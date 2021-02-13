Tarrant County reports 921 new COVID cases, 17 deaths on Saturday

Tarrant County reported 921 new coronavirus cases and 17 deaths on Saturday.
There have now been a total of 235,167 COVID cases and 2,642 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March, according to data from the county public health department. Almost 200,000 residents — 199,742 — have recovered.
Tarrant officials didn’t immediately release information on the 17 people whose deaths were reported Saturday.
There were 812 people hospitalized with COVID as of Friday, health department data shows, while about 87 percent of all hospital beds were occupied and 92 percent of ICU beds were occupied. Hospital metrics hadn’t been updated as of Saturday afternoon.
Tarrant County COVID-19 trends
Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.
Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA.
