Tarrant County reports 921 new COVID cases, 17 deaths on Saturday

Tarrant County reported 921 new coronavirus cases and 17 deaths on Saturday.

There have now been a total of 235,167 COVID cases and 2,642 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March, according to data from the county public health department. Almost 200,000 residents — 199,742 — have recovered.

Tarrant officials didn’t immediately release information on the 17 people whose deaths were reported Saturday.

The single-day high for COVID deaths was 40, reported on Jan. 18. On Friday, the county added 71 previously unreported deaths to the total, including 61 from January. Reporting delays happen, in part, because some patients are diagnosed at one location but die in another location.

The single-day high for COVID cases was 3,116, reported on Dec. 31.

There were 812 people hospitalized with COVID as of Friday, health department data shows, while about 87 percent of all hospital beds were occupied and 92 percent of ICU beds were occupied. Hospital metrics hadn’t been updated as of Saturday afternoon.

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.

