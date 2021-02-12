Coronavirus

Tarrant adds 71 COVID deaths, including 25 in Fort Worth, 16 in Arlington, first in Haslet

Tarrant County added 71 previously unreported coronavirus deaths and 920 cases on Friday.

The deaths included two from November, one from December, 61 in January and seven from February.

The county started adding previously unreported deaths to its COVID-19 database in early January. The reporting delays are caused, in part, because some patients are diagnosed at one location but eventually die at another.

“When this occurs the death may not get reported to the local health department,” the Tarrant County Public Health department said in a news release.

To address the issue, Texas’ Department of State Health Services has started sharing the death certificate information with local health departments where the cause or “other conditions listed indicate COVID-19.”

Tarrant County has reported a total of 234,246 COVID-19 cases, including 2,625 deaths and an estimated 197,725 recoveries.

The latest deaths include 25 from Fort Worth, 16 from Arlington and the first resident of Haslet. All had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Arlington, 16

Woman in her 60s

Three men in their 60s

Two women in their 70s

Three men in their 70s

Woman in her 80s

Four men in their 80s

Two women older than 90

Bedford, 3

Man in his 60s

Woman in her 70s

Woman older than 90

Benbrook, 1

Woman older than 90

Colleyville, 1

Man in his 70s

Crowley, 1

Woman in her 70s

Euless, 1

Man older than 90

Everman, 1

Man in his 60s

Forest Hill, 1

Woman in her 70s

Fort Worth, 25

Woman in her 40s

Four men in their 50s

Two women in their 60s

Three men in their 60s

Nine men in their 70s

Two women in their 80s

Man in his 80s

Three women older than 90

Grapevine, 1

Man in his 50s

Haltom City, 5

Man in his 40s

Woman in her 50s

Man in his 60s

Woman in her 70s

Man in his 70s

Haslet, 1

Woman in her 60s

Hurst, 1

Woman in her 60s

Keller, 1

Woman in her 80s

Mansfield, 1

Man in his 70s

North Richland Hills, 1

Man in his 60s

Richland Hills, 2

Man in his 70s

Woman who exceeded 90

Saginaw, 1

Woman in her 60s

Sansom Park, 1

Man in his 60s

Southlake, 1

Man who exceeded 90

Unincorporated, 1

Man in his 60s

Watauga, 2

Two women in their 70s

White Settlement, 2

Woman in her 60s

Woman in her 70s

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 35 to 812. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 16% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 20% of the 3,967 occupied beds. The 16% of total beds is the lowest since Dec. 4. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients increased to 14.27% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. Gov. Greg Abbott is using this rate to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate needs to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.

About 80% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds are occupied, according to county data. There are currently 971 available hospital beds, a decrease of 86. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 92% as of Thursday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by 10 to 325. Patients are using 42% of the 768 ventilators in the county.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 15% as of Tuesday in the latest available seven-day average data. It’s the lowest rate since Dec. 10. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Feb. 12:

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths

Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Texas COVID-19 cases over time

Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.

Flourish Studio Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County hospital capacity

Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Flourish Studio Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity

Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
