Tarrant adds 71 COVID deaths, including 25 in Fort Worth, 16 in Arlington, first in Haslet

Tarrant County added 71 previously unreported coronavirus deaths and 920 cases on Friday.

The deaths included two from November, one from December, 61 in January and seven from February.

The county started adding previously unreported deaths to its COVID-19 database in early January. The reporting delays are caused, in part, because some patients are diagnosed at one location but eventually die at another.

“When this occurs the death may not get reported to the local health department,” the Tarrant County Public Health department said in a news release.

To address the issue, Texas’ Department of State Health Services has started sharing the death certificate information with local health departments where the cause or “other conditions listed indicate COVID-19.”

Tarrant County has reported a total of 234,246 COVID-19 cases, including 2,625 deaths and an estimated 197,725 recoveries.

The latest deaths include 25 from Fort Worth, 16 from Arlington and the first resident of Haslet. All had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Arlington, 16

Woman in her 60s



Three men in their 60s



Two women in their 70s



Three men in their 70s



Woman in her 80s



Four men in their 80s



Two women older than 90



Bedford, 3



Man in his 60s



Woman in her 70s



Woman older than 90



Benbrook, 1



Woman older than 90



Colleyville, 1



Man in his 70s



Crowley, 1



Woman in her 70s



Euless, 1



Man older than 90



Everman, 1



Man in his 60s



Forest Hill, 1



Woman in her 70s



Fort Worth, 25



Woman in her 40s



Four men in their 50s



Two women in their 60s



Three men in their 60s



Nine men in their 70s



Two women in their 80s



Man in his 80s



Three women older than 90



Grapevine, 1



Man in his 50s



Haltom City, 5



Man in his 40s



Woman in her 50s



Man in his 60s



Woman in her 70s



Man in his 70s



Haslet, 1



Woman in her 60s



Hurst, 1



Woman in her 60s



Keller, 1



Woman in her 80s



Mansfield, 1



Man in his 70s



North Richland Hills, 1



Man in his 60s



Richland Hills, 2



Man in his 70s



Woman who exceeded 90



Saginaw, 1



Woman in her 60s



Sansom Park, 1



Man in his 60s



Southlake, 1



Man who exceeded 90



Unincorporated, 1



Man in his 60s



Watauga, 2



Two women in their 70s



White Settlement, 2



Woman in her 60s



Woman in her 70s

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 35 to 812. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 16% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 20% of the 3,967 occupied beds. The 16% of total beds is the lowest since Dec. 4. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients increased to 14.27% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. Gov. Greg Abbott is using this rate to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate needs to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.

About 80% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds are occupied, according to county data. There are currently 971 available hospital beds, a decrease of 86. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 92% as of Thursday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by 10 to 325. Patients are using 42% of the 768 ventilators in the county.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 15% as of Tuesday in the latest available seven-day average data. It’s the lowest rate since Dec. 10. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Feb. 12:

Fort Worth, 1,087

Arlington, 517

Mansfield, 102

North Richland Hills, 94

Bedford, 82

White Settlement, 63

Hurst, 61

Keller, 56

Euless, 51

Grapevine, 51





Benbrook, 45

Rural Tarrant County, 41

Azle, 40

Haltom City, 39

Watauga, 33

Richland Hills, 30

Crowley, 27

Grand Prairie, 27

Saginaw, 27

Sansom Park, 24

Forest Hill, 23

Southlake, 21

Lake Worth, 17

Colleyville, 10

Kennedale, 8

River Oaks, 7

Unknown, 6

Westworth Village, 6

Blue Mound, 5

Pantego, 5

Everman, 4

Edgecliff Village, 3

Lakeside, 3

Burleson, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

Pelican Bay, 1

