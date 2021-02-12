Coronavirus
Tarrant adds 71 COVID deaths, including 25 in Fort Worth, 16 in Arlington, first in Haslet
Tarrant County added 71 previously unreported coronavirus deaths and 920 cases on Friday.
The deaths included two from November, one from December, 61 in January and seven from February.
The county started adding previously unreported deaths to its COVID-19 database in early January. The reporting delays are caused, in part, because some patients are diagnosed at one location but eventually die at another.
“When this occurs the death may not get reported to the local health department,” the Tarrant County Public Health department said in a news release.
To address the issue, Texas’ Department of State Health Services has started sharing the death certificate information with local health departments where the cause or “other conditions listed indicate COVID-19.”
Tarrant County has reported a total of 234,246 COVID-19 cases, including 2,625 deaths and an estimated 197,725 recoveries.
The latest deaths include 25 from Fort Worth, 16 from Arlington and the first resident of Haslet. All had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Arlington, 16
Woman in her 60s
Three men in their 60s
Two women in their 70s
Three men in their 70s
Woman in her 80s
Four men in their 80s
Two women older than 90
Bedford, 3
Man in his 60s
Woman in her 70s
Woman older than 90
Benbrook, 1
Woman older than 90
Colleyville, 1
Man in his 70s
Crowley, 1
Woman in her 70s
Euless, 1
Man older than 90
Everman, 1
Man in his 60s
Forest Hill, 1
Woman in her 70s
Fort Worth, 25
Woman in her 40s
Four men in their 50s
Two women in their 60s
Three men in their 60s
Nine men in their 70s
Two women in their 80s
Man in his 80s
Three women older than 90
Grapevine, 1
Man in his 50s
Haltom City, 5
Man in his 40s
Woman in her 50s
Man in his 60s
Woman in her 70s
Man in his 70s
Haslet, 1
Woman in her 60s
Hurst, 1
Woman in her 60s
Keller, 1
Woman in her 80s
Mansfield, 1
Man in his 70s
North Richland Hills, 1
Man in his 60s
Richland Hills, 2
Man in his 70s
Woman who exceeded 90
Saginaw, 1
Woman in her 60s
Sansom Park, 1
Man in his 60s
Southlake, 1
Man who exceeded 90
Unincorporated, 1
Man in his 60s
Watauga, 2
Two women in their 70s
White Settlement, 2
Woman in her 60s
Woman in her 70s
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 35 to 812. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 16% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 20% of the 3,967 occupied beds. The 16% of total beds is the lowest since Dec. 4. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased to 14.27% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. Gov. Greg Abbott is using this rate to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate needs to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.
About 80% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds are occupied, according to county data. There are currently 971 available hospital beds, a decrease of 86. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 92% as of Thursday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use decreased by 10 to 325. Patients are using 42% of the 768 ventilators in the county.
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 15% as of Tuesday in the latest available seven-day average data. It’s the lowest rate since Dec. 10. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Feb. 12:
- Fort Worth, 1,087
- Arlington, 517
- Mansfield, 102
- North Richland Hills, 94
- Bedford, 82
- White Settlement, 63
- Hurst, 61
- Keller, 56
- Euless, 51
- Grapevine, 51
Benbrook, 45
Rural Tarrant County, 41
Azle, 40
Haltom City, 39
- Watauga, 33
Richland Hills, 30
Crowley, 27
Grand Prairie, 27
Saginaw, 27
Sansom Park, 24
Forest Hill, 23
Southlake, 21
Lake Worth, 17
Colleyville, 10
Kennedale, 8
River Oaks, 7
Unknown, 6
Westworth Village, 6
Blue Mound, 5
Pantego, 5
Everman, 4
Edgecliff Village, 3
Lakeside, 3
Burleson, 2
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
Pelican Bay, 1
