Coronavirus

Tarrant County closes COVID-19 test sites Thursday because of possible freezing rain

All Tarrant County COVID-19 testing sites will be closed Thursday because of inclement weather.

Freezing rain is expected to continue Wednesday after 6 p.m. as temperatures remain below freezing. Rain is expected overnight and into Thursday morning with a possible mix of freezing rain and sleet, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

County officials have not responded to questions about what residents with scheduled appointments on Thursday should do.

Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
