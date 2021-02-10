Coronavirus
Tarrant County closes COVID-19 test sites Thursday because of possible freezing rain
All Tarrant County COVID-19 testing sites will be closed Thursday because of inclement weather.
Freezing rain is expected to continue Wednesday after 6 p.m. as temperatures remain below freezing. Rain is expected overnight and into Thursday morning with a possible mix of freezing rain and sleet, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
County officials have not responded to questions about what residents with scheduled appointments on Thursday should do.
