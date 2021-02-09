Freezing drizzle could cause slick roads, sidewalks Wednesday morning in Tarrant County

Freezing drizzle or light freezing rain were expected to develop after midnight in Tarrant County and forecast to lead to light icing on elevated roads, bridges and overpasses, the National Weather Service said.

Slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges were possible, and the weather service said that those conditions could impact the morning commute.

The weather service said that a winter weather advisory was in effect for parts of North Texas, including Tarrant County, from 10 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday.

Freezing rain was expected to develop again late Wednesday and early Thursday. Some minor ice accumulations on roads, especially bridges and overpasses, will likely cause travel delays, the weather service said.

Frigid air appears likely by the weekend, with wind chills falling into the single digits on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. More frozen precipitation will be possible on Saturday and Monday, the weather service said.