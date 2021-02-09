Getting a COVID-19 vaccine this week? Tarrant County says wear warm clothes

With harsh winter expected through the end of the week, Tarrant County Public Health is advising people to wear winter clothes when they go for a COVID-19 vaccine.

There will also be tents and large heaters will also be outside, Vinny Taneja, the county’s public health director. The public health director noted that long lines aren’t the norm at vaccinations sites as they used to be when the county started vaccinations.

Usually, people are now in and out within 30 minutes and that includes wait times, he said.

For the rest of the week, temperatures in the high 30s could be the highest North Texas sees with Thursday bringing chances of light freezing rain and sleet continues with highs in the upper 30s.

Taneja said officials will monitor the weather to see if closures are needed, but officials hope to keep vaccinating people instead of potentially having a backlog of people needing a vaccine.

The county will mostly invite people that need their second dose for the rest of the week and that should keep lines short, Taneja said.