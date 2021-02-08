Cover your outdoor faucets! Single-digit wind chills, maybe sleet headed for North Texas

Some harsh, cold weather is headed to North Texas, and weather forecasters say everyone should be prepared.

Of course, North Texans haven’t seen that winter weather on Monday, when it remained unseasonably warm with daytime temperatures in the mid-60s.

But a cold front was expected to arrive late Monday, and then wave after wave of cold weather will descend on the Dallas-Fort Worth area for several days.

The high temperature on Tuesday will be about 50.

Daytime temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s, with a low around 34. Officials at the National Weather Service in Fort Worth say residents could see some light sleet or freezing rain late Wednesday. There’s a 50 percent chance.

That’s why crews with the Texas Department of Transportation are scheduled to be out Monday in a nine-county area pre-treating bridges and overpasses with liquid brine for sleet and freezing rain.

“It’s like putting anti-freeze on the roads, and that’s our ice prevention,” said Val Lopez, a spokesman with TxDOT in Fort Worth. “Once the ice is here, we’ll be out to treat it.”

On Thursday, the chance of light freezing rain and sleet continues with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values will be in the 20s on Thursday.

“There is no doubt we are going to have very cold temperatures,” said Steve Fano, a meteorologist with the NWS in Fort Worth. “We just don’t know if we are going to get much precipitation.”

Fano said North Texans could see some very cold temperatures in the next few days.

North Texans will need to bundle up by Friday morning because temperatures will be in the mid-20s and wind chill values as low as 10.

Bitterly cold mornings are in the forecast for the weekend as forecasters say the wind chill values on Saturday and Sunday could be in the single digits.

Fano said the cold temperatures could stick around until the middle of next week.