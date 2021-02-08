TABC suspends liquor license for popular Fort Worth bar over COVID-19 safety measures

One of the most popular bars in Fort Worth has had its liquor license suspended for non-compliance with social distancing and masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to state officials.

Varsity Tavern’s liquor license was suspended for 30 days via an emergency order, which was served on Friday.

Officials with Varsity Tavern could not be reached for comment Monday morning.

Agents with Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission observed overcrowding at the location, 1005 Norwood St., on Thursday, as well as non-compliance with social distancing and facial covering requirements, according to the order.

The order stated employees and patrons were not wearing face coverings in compliance with a state order requiring that every person in Texas shall wear a mask over the nose and mouth when inside a commercial entity open to the public.

State officials determined that the continued operation of the Fort Worth business would constitute a threat to the public welfare.

More than 464,000 people in the United States have died from the virus, according to the CDC. In Texas, almost 39,000 have died.

Tarrant County has reported more than 2,380 deaths linked to the virus.

The emergency order was signed by A. Bentley Nettles, executive director of the TABC.

The bar’s website says that masks are required and staff members are required to disinfect surfaces between visits.