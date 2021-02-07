Tarrant County COVID deaths continue spiking but new cases fewest since December

Tarrant County reported 31 coronavirus deaths and 991 cases on Sunday.

The county has reported 71 pandemic-related deaths in the past two days. The 991 cases are the fewest reported since Dec. 20.

The latest deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 40s, an Arlington man in his 40s, a Saginaw man in his 50s, a Bedford woman in her 50s, a Euless man in his 50s, a Keller woman her 60s, two Fort Worth men in their 60s, an Arlington woman in her 60s, a White Settlement man in his 70s, two Fort Worth men and a woman in their 70s, two Arlington women in their 70s, a White Settlement man and woman in their 80s, a North Richland Hills woman in her 80s, two Fort Worth men and woman in their 80s, three Arlington men and three women in their 80s, a Mansfield woman older than 90, a Euless woman older than 90, an Arlington woman older than 90, and a North Richland Hills woman older than 90.

All 31 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has confirmed 229,029 COVID-19 cases, including 2,458 deaths and an estimated 188,153 recoveries.

County officials aren’t updating hospital data and other metrics on the weekend. The database updates resume on Monday.

