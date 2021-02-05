Fort Worth hits 1,000 COVID deaths as Tarrant adds 81; Hospitalizations lowest in 7 weeks

Tarrant County added 81 previously unreported coronavirus deaths and 1,394 new cases on Friday.

The 81 deaths include four from December, 76 from January and one from February. All 81 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The county started adding previously unreported deaths to its COVID-19 database in early January. The reporting delays are caused, in part, because some patients are diagnosed at one location but eventually die at another.

“When this occurs the death may not get reported to the local health department,” the Tarrant County Public Health department said in a news release.

To address the issue, Texas’ Department of State Health Services has started sharing the death certificate information with local health departments where the cause or “other conditions listed indicate COVID-19.”

Tarrant County has reported at total of 226,793 COVID-19 cases, including 2,387 deaths and an estimated 183,031 recoveries. As of Friday, 1,003 of the people who died were Fort Worth residents.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include:

Arlington, 13



Three women in their 50s



Four men in their 60s



Three men in their 70s



Three women in their 70s



Azle, 1



Woman in her 70s



Bedford, 1



Woman in her 80s



Colleyville, 1



Man in his 70s



Crowley, 2



Man in his 50s



Man in his 70s



Fort Worth, 34



Three men in their 40s



Woman in her 40s



Two men in their 50s



Seven men in their 60s



Seven women in their 60s



Two women in their 70s



Four men in their 70s



Three men in their 80s



Two women in their 80s



Two women older than 90



Man older than 90



Grand Prairie, 1



Man in his 60s



Haltom City, 3



Woman in her 80s



Man older than 90



Woman older than 90



Hurst, 1



Woman in her 80s



Lake Worth, 2



Man in his 60s



Man older than 90



Mansfield, 1



Man in his 70s



North Richland Hills, 3



Man in his 60s



Woman in her 80s



Man older than 90



Richland Hills, 3



Woman in her 70s



Man in his 70s



Woman older than 90



Saginaw, 3



Woman in her 60s



Man in his 70s



Man in his 80s



Sansom Park, 1



Woman in her 70s



Unincorporated Tarrant County, 5



Woman in her 80s



Three men in their 80s



Man older than 90



Watauga, 4



Man in his 50s



Two men in their 70s



Woman older than 90



White Settlement, 2



Woman in her 70s



Woman in her 80s

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 63 to 967. That’s the fewest since 955 on Dec. 16. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 19% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County — the lowest since Dec. 16 — and make up 24% of the 4,087 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased again to 17.15% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. That’s the lowest since it was 17.09% on Dec. 14. This is the rate Gov. Greg Abbott is using to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate would have to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.

About 81% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds were occupied, according to county data. There are currently 987 available hospital beds, a decrease of 12. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

Adult ICU bed occupancy remained at 91% as of Thursday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use increased by 10 to 316. Patients are using 40% of the 790 ventilators in the county.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County dropped to 16% as of Tuesday in the latest available seven-day average data. It’s the lowest rate since Dec. 13. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Feb. 5:

Fort Worth, 1,003

Arlington, 457

Mansfield, 95

North Richland Hills, 88

Bedford, 74

Hurst, 56

Keller, 53

White Settlement, 53





Grapevine, 47





Euless, 45

Benbrook, 41

Rural Tarrant County, 39

Azle, 37

Haltom City, 37

Watauga, 30

Grand Prairie, 26

Richland Hills, 26

Saginaw, 25

Crowley, 23

Sansom Park, 23

Forest Hill, 21

Southlake, 18

Lake Worth, 16

Colleyville, 9

Kennedale, 6

Unknown, 6

Westworth Village, 6

Blue Mound, 5

Pantego, 5

River Oaks, 5

Edgecliff Village, 3

Lakeside, 3

Burleson, 2

Everman, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Pelican Bay, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

