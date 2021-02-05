Coronavirus
Fort Worth hits 1,000 COVID deaths as Tarrant adds 81; Hospitalizations lowest in 7 weeks
Tarrant County added 81 previously unreported coronavirus deaths and 1,394 new cases on Friday.
The 81 deaths include four from December, 76 from January and one from February. All 81 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
The county started adding previously unreported deaths to its COVID-19 database in early January. The reporting delays are caused, in part, because some patients are diagnosed at one location but eventually die at another.
“When this occurs the death may not get reported to the local health department,” the Tarrant County Public Health department said in a news release.
To address the issue, Texas’ Department of State Health Services has started sharing the death certificate information with local health departments where the cause or “other conditions listed indicate COVID-19.”
Tarrant County has reported at total of 226,793 COVID-19 cases, including 2,387 deaths and an estimated 183,031 recoveries. As of Friday, 1,003 of the people who died were Fort Worth residents.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include:
Arlington, 13
Three women in their 50s
Four men in their 60s
Three men in their 70s
Three women in their 70s
Azle, 1
Woman in her 70s
Bedford, 1
Woman in her 80s
Colleyville, 1
Man in his 70s
Crowley, 2
Man in his 50s
Man in his 70s
Fort Worth, 34
Three men in their 40s
Woman in her 40s
Two men in their 50s
Seven men in their 60s
Seven women in their 60s
Two women in their 70s
Four men in their 70s
Three men in their 80s
Two women in their 80s
Two women older than 90
Man older than 90
Grand Prairie, 1
Man in his 60s
Haltom City, 3
Woman in her 80s
Man older than 90
Woman older than 90
Hurst, 1
Woman in her 80s
Lake Worth, 2
Man in his 60s
Man older than 90
Mansfield, 1
Man in his 70s
North Richland Hills, 3
Man in his 60s
Woman in her 80s
Man older than 90
Richland Hills, 3
Woman in her 70s
Man in his 70s
Woman older than 90
Saginaw, 3
Woman in her 60s
Man in his 70s
Man in his 80s
Sansom Park, 1
Woman in her 70s
Unincorporated Tarrant County, 5
Woman in her 80s
Three men in their 80s
Man older than 90
Watauga, 4
Man in his 50s
Two men in their 70s
Woman older than 90
White Settlement, 2
Woman in her 70s
Woman in her 80s
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 63 to 967. That’s the fewest since 955 on Dec. 16. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 19% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County — the lowest since Dec. 16 — and make up 24% of the 4,087 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients decreased again to 17.15% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. That’s the lowest since it was 17.09% on Dec. 14. This is the rate Gov. Greg Abbott is using to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate would have to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.
About 81% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds were occupied, according to county data. There are currently 987 available hospital beds, a decrease of 12. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
Adult ICU bed occupancy remained at 91% as of Thursday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use increased by 10 to 316. Patients are using 40% of the 790 ventilators in the county.
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County dropped to 16% as of Tuesday in the latest available seven-day average data. It’s the lowest rate since Dec. 13. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Feb. 5:
- Fort Worth, 1,003
- Arlington, 457
- Mansfield, 95
- North Richland Hills, 88
- Bedford, 74
- Hurst, 56
- Keller, 53
- White Settlement, 53
- Grapevine, 47
Euless, 45
- Benbrook, 41
Rural Tarrant County, 39
Azle, 37
- Haltom City, 37
- Watauga, 30
Grand Prairie, 26
Richland Hills, 26
Saginaw, 25
Crowley, 23
Sansom Park, 23
Forest Hill, 21
Southlake, 18
Lake Worth, 16
Colleyville, 9
Kennedale, 6
Unknown, 6
Westworth Village, 6
Blue Mound, 5
Pantego, 5
River Oaks, 5
Edgecliff Village, 3
Lakeside, 3
Burleson, 2
Everman, 2
Flower Mound, 1
Pelican Bay, 1
