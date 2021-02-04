Tarrant County surpasses 2,300 COVID deaths with 15 on Thursday including woman in 30s

Tarrant County reported 1,663 coronavirus cases and 15 deaths on Thursday.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Saginaw woman in her 30s, an Arlington woman in her 60s, a Fort Worth man in his 60s, a Saginaw woman in her 60s, a Keller woman in her 70s, a Richland Hills woman in her 70s, three Fort Worth women and two men in their 70s, a Mansfield woman in her 70s, an Arlington man and woman in their 70s, and a Fort Worth man in his 80s.

All 15 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has confirmed 225,399 COVID-19 cases, including 2,306 deaths and an estimated 180,329 recoveries.

Tarrant County Public Health reports that it has administered 68,846 doses of the COVID vaccine.

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 20 to 1,030. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 20% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County — the lowest since Dec. 18 — and make up 25% of the 4,152 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 18.11% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. That’s the lowest since it was 17.85% on Dec. 19. This is the rate Gov. Greg Abbott is using to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate would have to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.

About 81% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds were occupied, according to county data. There are currently 999 available hospital beds, an decrease of 29. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

Adult ICU bed occupancy remained at 93% as of Wednesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by 11 to 306. Patients are using 38% of the 795 ventilators in the county.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 17% as of Sunday in the latest available seven-day average data. It’s the lowest rate since Dec. 19. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Feb. 4:

Fort Worth, 969

Arlington, 444

Mansfield, 94

North Richland Hills, 85

Bedford, 73

Hurst, 55

Keller, 53

White Settlement, 51





Grapevine, 47





Euless, 45

Benbrook, 41

Azle, 36





Haltom City, 34

Rural Tarrant County, 34

Watauga, 26

Grand Prairie, 25

Richland Hills, 23

Saginaw, 22

Sansom Park, 22

Crowley, 21

Forest Hill, 21

Southlake, 18

Lake Worth, 14

Colleyville, 8

Kennedale, 6

Unknown, 6

Westworth Village, 6

Blue Mound, 5

Pantego, 5

River Oaks, 5

Edgecliff Village, 3

Lakeside, 3

Burleson, 2

Everman, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Pelican Bay, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

