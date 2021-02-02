Tarrant County adds 37 COVID-19 deaths, including 13 with no underlying health issues

Tarrant County reported 37 coronavirus deaths and 1,426 new cases on Tuesday.

It’s the second most daily pandemic-related deaths reported in the county. Forty deaths were reported Jan. 18.

The latest deaths include two Fort Worth women in their 40s, two Fort Worth men and a woman in their 50s, two Arlington men in their 50s, a Crowley man in his 60s, an Arlington man in his 60s, a Forest Hill woman in her 60s, a Fort Worth woman in her 60s, an Arlington woman in her 70s, a Bedford man in his 70s, five Fort Worth men in their 70s, a Benbrook man in his 70s, a Euless man in his 70s, an Arlington man and woman in their 80s, a Hurst man in his 80s, a North Richland Hills woman in her 80s, a Southlake woman in her 80s, a Mansfield woman in her 80s, a Keller man in his 80s, three Fort Worth women and a man in their 80s, a Bedford woman older than 90, a Hurst man older than 90, a Westworth Village woman older than 90, a Fort Worth man and woman older than 90, and a Benbrook woman older than 90.

Of the 37 deaths, 13 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has confirmed 222,111 COVID-19 cases, including 2,277 deaths and an estimated 173,826 recoveries.

Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 15 to 1,063. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 21% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County — the lowest since Dec. 18 — and make up 26% of the 4,064 occupied beds. That’s a increase of 256 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 18.82% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. This is the rate Gov. Greg Abbott is using to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate would have to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.

About 80% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds were occupied, according to county data. There are currently 1,036 available hospital beds, an increase of 23. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

Adult ICU bed occupancy dropped to 92% from 94% as of Monday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use increased by 1 to 320. Patients are using 40% of the 796 ventilators in the county.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County dropped to 17% as of Saturday in the latest available seven-day average data. It’s the lowest rate since Dec. 19. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Feb. 2:

Fort Worth, 958

Arlington, 438

Mansfield, 92

North Richland Hills, 84

Bedford, 73

Hurst, 55

Keller, 52

White Settlement, 51





Grapevine, 47





Euless, 45

Benbrook, 41

Azle, 36





Rural Tarrant County, 34

Haltom City, 33





Watauga, 25

Grand Prairie, 24

Richland Hills, 22

Sansom Park, 22

Crowley, 21

Forest Hill, 21

Saginaw, 20

Southlake, 18

Lake Worth, 13

Colleyville, 7

Kennedale, 6

Unknown, 6

Westworth Village, 6

Blue Mound, 5

Pantego, 5

River Oaks, 5

Edgecliff Village, 3

Lakeside, 3

Burleson, 2

Everman, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Pelican Bay, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

