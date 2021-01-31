Coronavirus
January ends as Tarrant County’s deadliest month of pandemic with 36 deaths on Sunday
Tarrant County reported 36 coronavirus deaths and 1,888 cases on Sunday.
Two of the 36 deaths were previously unreported cases from December.
The county has reported more than 1,400 new cases each day since Dec. 15. The 34 deaths reported on Sunday (not counting the two from December) are the third most reported in a day. Forty deaths were reported on Jan. 18 and 36 deaths were reported on Jan. 24.
The county has reported 541 COVID deaths in January, but that number is likely to increase as more data is updated and revised in the coming weeks.
Tarrant County has confirmed 218,798 COVID-19 cases, including 2,212 deaths and an estimated 168,075 recoveries.
Of the 36 deaths reported on Sunday, one had no underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Arlington, 10
Two men in their 50s
Man in his 60s
Four men in their 70s
Man and a woman in their 80s
Woman in her 90s
Azle, 1
Man in his 80s
Bedford, 1
Man in his 80s
Blue Mound, 1
Man in his 50s
Euless, 2
Two women in their 80s
Fort Worth, 6
Man in his 50s
Woman in her 60s
Man and a woman in their 70s
Man and a woman in their 90s
Haslet, 2
Woman in her 60s
Man in his 80s
Hurst, 4
Man and a woman in their 60s
Two women in their 90s
Keller, 1
Man in his 90s
Mansfield, 1
Man in his 60s
North Richland Hills, 3
Two men in their 70s
Woman in her 90s
Richland Hills, 1
Woman in her 50s
Southlake, 1
Woman in her 90s
White Settlement, 1
Woman in her 90s
Unincorporated Tarrant County, 1
Man in his 70s
