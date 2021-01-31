Coronavirus

January ends as Tarrant County’s deadliest month of pandemic with 36 deaths on Sunday

Tarrant County reported 36 coronavirus deaths and 1,888 cases on Sunday.

Two of the 36 deaths were previously unreported cases from December.

The county has reported more than 1,400 new cases each day since Dec. 15. The 34 deaths reported on Sunday (not counting the two from December) are the third most reported in a day. Forty deaths were reported on Jan. 18 and 36 deaths were reported on Jan. 24.

The county has reported 541 COVID deaths in January, but that number is likely to increase as more data is updated and revised in the coming weeks.

Tarrant County has confirmed 218,798 COVID-19 cases, including 2,212 deaths and an estimated 168,075 recoveries.

Of the 36 deaths reported on Sunday, one had no underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Arlington, 10

Two men in their 50s

Man in his 60s

Four men in their 70s

Man and a woman in their 80s

Woman in her 90s

Azle, 1

Man in his 80s

Bedford, 1

Man in his 80s

Blue Mound, 1

Man in his 50s

Euless, 2

Two women in their 80s

Fort Worth, 6

Man in his 50s

Woman in her 60s

Man and a woman in their 70s

Man and a woman in their 90s

Haslet, 2

Woman in her 60s

Man in his 80s

Hurst, 4

Man and a woman in their 60s

Two women in their 90s

Keller, 1

Man in his 90s

Mansfield, 1

Man in his 60s

North Richland Hills, 3

Two men in their 70s

Woman in her 90s

Richland Hills, 1

Woman in her 50s

Southlake, 1

Woman in her 90s

White Settlement, 1

Woman in her 90s

Unincorporated Tarrant County, 1

Man in his 70s

ZIP codes with the highest case rates

Map shows the 10 ZIP codes with the highest coronavirus case rates in Tarrant County. Tarrant County will prioritize vaccinating people in these ZIP codes to help reduce the outbreak.

Open
