Tarrant County adds 37 previously unreported COVID deaths, including man under 19

Tarrant County added 37 previously unreported coronavirus deaths and 1,437 cases on Friday.

The 37 deaths include six from December and 31 from January.

The county started adding previously unreported deaths to its COVID-19 database a week ago. The reporting delays are caused, in part, because some patients are diagnosed at one location but eventually die at another.

“When this occurs the death may not get reported to the local health department,” the Tarrant County Public Health department said in a news release.

To address the issue, Texas’ Department of State Health Services has started sharing the death certificate information with local health departments where the cause or “other conditions listed indicate COVID-19.”

Tarrant County has reported a total of 215,048 COVID-19 cases, including 2,160 deaths and an estimated 164,162 recoveries.

Dallas County has confirmed 225,282 cases, including 2,159 deaths. Dallas County does not track recoveries. These case and death totals are slightly different from the totals compiled by Texas’ Department of State Health Services, which show Dallas County with 2,748 COVID deaths and Tarrant County with 2,061 COVID deaths as of Thursday.

All 37 deaths reported by Tarrant County on Friday had underlying health conditions, according to officials. The deaths included the following:

Arlington, 4



Woman in her 50s



Man in his 60s



Man in his 80s



Woman older than 90



Benbrook, 2



Woman in her 70s



Woman in her 80s



Colleyville, 1



Man in his 80s



Fort Worth, 20



Male between 10-19



Woman in her 20s



Man in his 30s



Woman in her 40s



Two men in their 60s



Two women in their 60s



Two men in their 70s



Two women in their 70s



Five men in their 80s



Two women in their 80s



Woman older than 90



Haltom City, 2



Man in his 60s



Man in his 70s



Hurst, 2



Two men in their 80s



Mansfield, 1



Man in his 50s



North Richland Hills, 1



Man in his 80s



River Oaks, 1



Man in his 60s



Rural Tarrant County, 1



Woman older than 90



Watauga, 1



Woman in her 60s



White Settlement, 1



Woman in her 80s

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased again by 39 to 1,177. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 23% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 28% of the 4,173 occupied beds. That’s a decrease of 66 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients dropped slightly to 20.21% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. That’s the lowest since Dec. 23. This is the rate Gov. Greg Abbott is using to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate would have to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.

About 83% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds were occupied, according to county data. There are currently 877 available hospital beds, a decrease of 88. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

Adult ICU bed occupancy remained at 95% as of Thursday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by 15 to 332 as of Thursday. Patients are using 38% of the 881 ventilators in the county.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County dropped to 20% from 21% as of Tuesday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Jan. 29:

Fort Worth, 914

Arlington, 419

Mansfield, 89

North Richland Hills, 75

Bedford, 70

Keller, 50

White Settlement, 50





Hurst, 47

Grapevine, 46





Euless, 40

Benbrook, 38

Azle, 35





Haltom City, 32





Rural Tarrant County, 30

Grand Prairie, 24

Watauga, 24

Sansom Park, 22

Richland Hills, 21

Crowley, 19

Saginaw, 19

Forest Hill, 17

Southlake, 16

Lake Worth, 13

Colleyville, 7

Kennedale, 6

Unknown, 6

Pantego, 5

River Oaks, 5

Westworth Village, 5

Blue Mound, 4

Edgecliff Village, 3

Lakeside, 3

Burleson, 2

Everman, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Pelican Bay, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

