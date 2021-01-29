Coronavirus
Tarrant County adds 37 previously unreported COVID deaths, including man under 19
Tarrant County added 37 previously unreported coronavirus deaths and 1,437 cases on Friday.
The 37 deaths include six from December and 31 from January.
The county started adding previously unreported deaths to its COVID-19 database a week ago. The reporting delays are caused, in part, because some patients are diagnosed at one location but eventually die at another.
“When this occurs the death may not get reported to the local health department,” the Tarrant County Public Health department said in a news release.
To address the issue, Texas’ Department of State Health Services has started sharing the death certificate information with local health departments where the cause or “other conditions listed indicate COVID-19.”
Tarrant County has reported a total of 215,048 COVID-19 cases, including 2,160 deaths and an estimated 164,162 recoveries.
Dallas County has confirmed 225,282 cases, including 2,159 deaths. Dallas County does not track recoveries. These case and death totals are slightly different from the totals compiled by Texas’ Department of State Health Services, which show Dallas County with 2,748 COVID deaths and Tarrant County with 2,061 COVID deaths as of Thursday.
All 37 deaths reported by Tarrant County on Friday had underlying health conditions, according to officials. The deaths included the following:
Arlington, 4
Woman in her 50s
Man in his 60s
Man in his 80s
Woman older than 90
Benbrook, 2
Woman in her 70s
Woman in her 80s
Colleyville, 1
Man in his 80s
Fort Worth, 20
Male between 10-19
Woman in her 20s
Man in his 30s
Woman in her 40s
Two men in their 60s
Two women in their 60s
Two men in their 70s
Two women in their 70s
Five men in their 80s
Two women in their 80s
Woman older than 90
Haltom City, 2
Man in his 60s
Man in his 70s
Hurst, 2
Two men in their 80s
Mansfield, 1
Man in his 50s
North Richland Hills, 1
Man in his 80s
River Oaks, 1
Man in his 60s
Rural Tarrant County, 1
Woman older than 90
Watauga, 1
Woman in her 60s
White Settlement, 1
Woman in her 80s
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased again by 39 to 1,177. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 23% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 28% of the 4,173 occupied beds. That’s a decrease of 66 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients dropped slightly to 20.21% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. That’s the lowest since Dec. 23. This is the rate Gov. Greg Abbott is using to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate would have to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.
About 83% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds were occupied, according to county data. There are currently 877 available hospital beds, a decrease of 88. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
Adult ICU bed occupancy remained at 95% as of Thursday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use decreased by 15 to 332 as of Thursday. Patients are using 38% of the 881 ventilators in the county.
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County dropped to 20% from 21% as of Tuesday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Jan. 29:
- Fort Worth, 914
- Arlington, 419
- Mansfield, 89
- North Richland Hills, 75
- Bedford, 70
- Keller, 50
- White Settlement, 50
- Hurst, 47
- Grapevine, 46
Euless, 40
- Benbrook, 38
- Azle, 35
- Haltom City, 32
Rural Tarrant County, 30
Grand Prairie, 24
Watauga, 24
Sansom Park, 22
Richland Hills, 21
Crowley, 19
Saginaw, 19
Forest Hill, 17
Southlake, 16
Lake Worth, 13
Colleyville, 7
Kennedale, 6
Unknown, 6
Pantego, 5
River Oaks, 5
Westworth Village, 5
Blue Mound, 4
Edgecliff Village, 3
Lakeside, 3
Burleson, 2
Everman, 2
Flower Mound, 1
Pelican Bay, 1
