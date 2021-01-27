Texas surpasses 2 million total COVID-19 cases, 35,000 deaths

Texas surpassed a total of 2 million COVID-19 cases and 35,000 deaths on Wednesday.

After trending down in September, cases and deaths started trending upward in October. By mid-November, daily new cases were routinely above 10,000. By the end of December new cases were often above 15,000 a day. In January, daily cases have continued to rise, including nine days of more than 20,000 new cases.

The latest 7-day average in the state is 338 deaths and more than 18,000 new cases a day.

Texas recorded 1 million total coronavirus cases in November, eight months after the first confirmed case in the state in early March.

The state has doubled that number in a little over two months.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed 2,003,135 COVID-19 cases and 35,168 deaths. There are also nearly 290,000 probable cases recorded in Texas, according to state data.

Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

