Arlington man in 30s, 2 elderly Southlake men among 12 COVID deaths in Tarrant County

Tarrant County reported 12 coronavirus deaths and 1,227 new cases on Wednesday.

The latest deaths include an Arlington man in his 30s, a Mansfield woman in her 60s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 60s, a Mansfield woman in her 70s, a Benbrook man in his 70s, a Grapevine man in his 70s, a Grand Prairie man in his 70s, two Arlington men in their 80s, and two Southlake men older than 90.

All 12 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 211,076 COVID-19 cases, including 2,113 deaths and an estimated 158,135 recoveries.

Tarrant County Public Health reports that 47,817 vaccinations have been provided as of Wednesday morning.

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 16 to 1,279. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 24% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 30% of the 4,260 occupied beds. That’s an increase of 223 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients remained at 21.8% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. This is the rate Gov. Greg Abbott is using to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate would have to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.

About 81% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds were occupied, according to county data. There are currently 992 available hospital beds, an increase of 49. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 95% from 92% as of Tuesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by eight to 344 as of Tuesday. Patients are using 43% of the 805 ventilators in the county.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County residents dropped to 21% as of Sunday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Jan. 27:

Fort Worth, 891

Arlington, 413

Mansfield, 88

North Richland Hills, 74

Bedford, 69

Keller, 49

White Settlement, 49





Grapevine, 46





Hurst, 45

Euless, 40

Benbrook, 36

Azle, 35





Haltom City, 30





Rural Tarrant County, 28

Grand Prairie, 24

Watauga, 23

Sansom Park, 22

Richland Hills, 21

Crowley, 19

Saginaw, 19

Forest Hill, 17

Southlake, 14

Lake Worth, 13

Colleyville, 6

Kennedale, 6

Unknown, 6

Pantego, 5

Westworth Village, 5

Blue Mound, 4

River Oaks, 4

Edgecliff Village, 3

Lakeside, 3

Burleson, 2

Everman, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Pelican Bay, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

