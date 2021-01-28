Tarrant County reports most COVID cases in 10 days; hospitalizations decrease slightly

Tarrant County reported 2,535 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths on Thursday.

It’s the 12th consecutive day the county has reported at least 10 COVID-related deaths. The last time fewer than 10 deaths were reported was eight on Jan. 16. The 2,535 new cases are the most since more than 3,000 were reported on Jan. 18.

The latest deaths include two Fort Worth men in their 60s, a Keller woman in her 70s, a Fort Worth man in his 70s, an Arlington woman in her 70s, a Mansfield man in his 80s, a Bedford man in his 80s, two Southlake women older than 90, and an Arlington woman older than 90.

Of the 10 deaths, one had undetermined underlying health conditions and nine had confirmed underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 213,611 COVID-19 cases, including 2,123 deaths and an estimated 161,348 recoveries.

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased again by 63 to 1,216. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 23% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 29% of the 4,239 occupied beds. That’s a decrease of 21 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients dropped slightly to 21.46% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. This is the rate Gov. Greg Abbott is using to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate would have to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.

About 81% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds were occupied, according to county data. There are currently 965 available hospital beds, a decrease of 27. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

Adult ICU bed occupancy remained at 95% as of Wednesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use increased by three to 347 as of Wednesday. Patients are using 42% of the 827 ventilators in the county.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County residents was at 21% as of Monday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Jan. 28:

Fort Worth, 894

Arlington, 415

Mansfield, 88

North Richland Hills, 74

Bedford, 70

Keller, 50

White Settlement, 49





Grapevine, 46





Hurst, 45

Euless, 40

Benbrook, 36

Azle, 35





Haltom City, 30





Rural Tarrant County, 29

Grand Prairie, 24

Watauga, 23

Sansom Park, 22

Richland Hills, 21

Crowley, 19

Saginaw, 19

Forest Hill, 17

Southlake, 16

Lake Worth, 13

Colleyville, 6

Kennedale, 6

Unknown, 6

Pantego, 5

Westworth Village, 5

Blue Mound, 4

River Oaks, 4

Edgecliff Village, 3

Lakeside, 3

Burleson, 2

Everman, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Pelican Bay, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

