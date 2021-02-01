Tarrant County adds 28 COVID deaths; hospitalizations lowest in more than a month

Tarrant County reported 28 coronavirus deaths and 1,437 cases on Monday.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Forest Hill man in his 30s, a Fort Worth woman in her 30s, two Fort Worth men in their 50s, a Forest Hill woman in her 50s, a Benbrook man in his 60s, a Crowley man in his 60s, two Fort Worth men in their 60s, a Euless woman in her 70s, a Forest Hill man in his 70s, a North Richland Hills man in his 70s, a Fort Worth man in his 70s, two Arlington men in their 70s, an Aledo man in his 80s, a Hurst woman in her 80s, a Grapevine man in his 80s, two Fort Worth women in their 80s, two North Richland Hills women in their 80s, and five Fort Worth women and a man older than 90.

Two of the 28 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has confirmed 220,685 COVID-19 cases, including 2,240 deaths and 171,001 recoveries.

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased again by 129 to 1,048. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 22% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County — the lowest since Dec. 20 — and make up 28% of the 3,808 occupied beds. That’s a decrease of 365 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients dropped to 18.38% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. That’s the lowest since it was 17.85% on Dec. 19. This is the rate Gov. Greg Abbott is using to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate would have to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.

About 79% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds were occupied, according to county data. There are currently 1,013 available hospital beds, an increase of 136. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

Adult ICU bed occupancy dropped to 94% from 95% as of Sunday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by 13 to 319. Patients are using 39% of the 824 ventilators in the county.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County dropped to 18% as of Friday in the latest available seven-day average data. It’s the lowest rate since Dec. 21. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Feb. 1:

Fort Worth, 941

Arlington, 432

Mansfield, 91

North Richland Hills, 83

Bedford, 71

Hurst, 53

Keller, 51

White Settlement, 51





Grapevine, 47





Euless, 44

Benbrook, 39

Azle, 36





Rural Tarrant County, 34

Haltom City, 33





Watauga, 25

Grand Prairie, 24

Richland Hills, 22

Sansom Park, 22

Crowley, 20

Forest Hill, 20

Saginaw, 20

Southlake, 17

Lake Worth, 13

Colleyville, 7

Kennedale, 6

Unknown, 6

Blue Mound, 5

Pantego, 5

River Oaks, 5

Westworth Village, 5

Edgecliff Village, 3

Lakeside, 3

Burleson, 2

Everman, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Pelican Bay, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

