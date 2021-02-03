Coronavirus
Tarrant COVID hospitalizations show plateauing trends as cases, deaths continue rising
Tarrant County reported 14 coronavirus deaths and 1,625 new cases on Wednesday.
It’s the fewest deaths in the county since 10 were reported Saturday.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 30s, a Fort Worth woman in her 50s, a Grand Prairie man in his 60s, a Fort Worth man in his 60s, an Arlington man in his 60s, a Haltom City woman in her 60s, a Watauga woman in her 70s, a Lake Worth woman in her 70s, an Arlington man in his 70s, a Mansfield man in his 70s, an Arlington woman in her 80s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 80s, and a Colleyville woman older than 90.
Two of the 14 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported a total of 223,736 COVID-19 cases, including 2,291 deaths and an estimated 177,237 recoveries.
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 13 to 1,050. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 20% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County — the lowest since Dec. 18 — and make up 25% of the 4,157 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 18.24% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. This is the rate Gov. Greg Abbott is using to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate would have to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.
About 80% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds were occupied, according to county data. There are currently 1,028 available hospital beds, an decrease of eight. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 93% from 92% as of Tuesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use decreased by three to 317. Patients are using 41% of the 780 ventilators in the county.
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 17% as of Sunday in the latest available seven-day average data. It’s the lowest rate since Dec. 19. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Feb. 3:
- Fort Worth, 963
- Arlington, 441
- Mansfield, 93
- North Richland Hills, 84
- Bedford, 73
- Hurst, 55
- Keller, 52
- White Settlement, 51
- Grapevine, 47
Euless, 45
- Benbrook, 41
- Azle, 36
- Haltom City, 34
- Rural Tarrant County, 34
- Watauga, 26
Grand Prairie, 25
Richland Hills, 22
Sansom Park, 22
Crowley, 21
Forest Hill, 21
Saginaw, 20
Southlake, 18
Lake Worth, 14
Colleyville, 8
Kennedale, 6
Unknown, 6
Westworth Village, 6
Blue Mound, 5
Pantego, 5
River Oaks, 5
Edgecliff Village, 3
Lakeside, 3
Burleson, 2
Everman, 2
Flower Mound, 1
Pelican Bay, 1
Comments