Tarrant County public health officials report 40 novel coronavirus deaths, 1,245 cases
Authorities on Saturday reported the deaths of 40 people in Tarrant County caused by COVID-19 and 1,245 new coronavirus cases.
The people whose deaths that Tarrant County Public Health reported were a woman from Keller who was older than 90, two women from Fort Worth who were older than 90, a man from Kennedale who was older than 90, a woman from White Settlement who was older than 90, two men and three women from Arlington in their 80s, two men from Crowley in their 80s, a man from Grapevine in his 80s, a woman from Fort Worth in her 80s, a woman from Watauga in her 80s, a man from Bedford in his 80s, two women from Arlington in their 70s, a man from Azle in his 70s, two men and two women from Fort Worth in their 70s, a man from Euless in his 70s, a woman from White Settlement in her 70s, a man from Hurst in his 70s, a woman from unincorporated Tarrant County in her 70s, a man and a woman from Arlington in their 60s, three men and two women from Fort Worth in their 60s, a man and a woman from Arlington in their 50s, two men from Fort Worth in their 50s, a man from Haltom City in his 50s and a man from Fort Worth in his 40s.
All but three had an underlying health condition, authorities said.
Tarrant County authorities have reported a total of 228,038 COVID-19 cases that have included 2,427 deaths and an estimated 185,676 recoveries.
